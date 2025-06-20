7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 20-22, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver Heart Walk

On Saturday, the American Heart Association will hold its 2025 Denver Heart Walk at Sloan's Lake Park. The event opens to the public at 7:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Here is a map of the route.

This walk is a fun, family-friendly event to get active, raise funds, and support the mission of the American Heart Association. The event includes music, activities and camaraderie. Learn more here.

2. Flatiron Sounds Festival

Come enjoy a beer garden, curated food, an artisan market and all sorts of lovely music at the Flatiron Sounds Music Festival at Chautauqua Park this Saturday. It is free to attend.

Here is the schedule:

Flatiron Sounds

Want to listen to the tunes ahead of time? You can find a Spotify album on the festival's website here.

3. Denver Cherry Blossom Festival

The 51st annual Denver Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the Japanese heritage and culture through live entertainment, food and drink, a marketplace, exhibits and demonstrations.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the operations and programs of both the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple and Sakura Foundation.

For full details, click here.

4. City Park Jazz: Colorado Mambo Orchestra

Head to City Park this Sunday to soak up some great mambo!

City Park Jazz is a volunteer-run organization that brings 10 free jazz concerts to City Park each summer. The first one kicks off on Sunday with the Colorado Mambo Orchestra from 6-8 p.m. Their repertoire spans from traditional Cuban music to R&B, American Songbook standards and Brazilian tunes, the event's website reads.

Check out the full City Park Jazz calendar here.

5. Edgewater Music Festival

The Blues & BBQ Festival is dedicated to increasing awareness of, and raising money for, Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver and other programs dedicated to affordable housing.

During the festival's 28 years, proceeds have amassed more than $600,000 to affordable housing projects in the Denver metro area.

Find a full lineup, tickets and more here.

6. “Frederick in Flight”

The skies of Frederick, Colorado will be more colorful the weekend of June 20 as hot air balloons fill the sky for the 14th annual “Frederick in Flight.” The festival features food, games, music and hot air balloon launches all weekend long.

Flight in Frederick runs from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 2 at Centennial Park, with a party on Saturday night. Balloon launches start at 6 a.m. every day, weather permitting.

Click here for more details.

7. Find some fun in or around your home!

Yep, it's a hot one out there and it's not a bad idea to hang inside, host a movie or game night, catch up on a good read or knock out a house project you've been thinking about. And once the sun sets, enjoy an evening walk as the temperature cools and it finally feels bearable to go outside again!