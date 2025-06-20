Watch Now
Town of Frederick hosts 14th annual hot air balloon festival weekend of June 20

The Frederick in Flight hot air balloon festival lifts off on Saturday.
Frederick in Flight hot air balloon festival lifts off on Saturday
The skies of Frederick, Colorado will be more colorful the weekend of June 20 as hot air balloons fill the sky for the 14th annual “Frederick in Flight.” The festival features food, games, music and hot air balloon launches all weekend long.

The senior communication and engagement specialist for the Town of Frederick Jessica Hill told us the event is free. That factor is of top priority to organizers.

When Denver7 spoke to Hill, she said “Frederick and flight is a very unique event, but it has the heart of community at the center of it, our community is first and foremost in our thoughts every time we're planning any of our events. And so anybody who comes and attends can feel that in our events and feel like they're part of something bigger than themselves.”

Flight in Frederick runs from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 2 at Centennial Park, with a party on Saturday night. Balloon launches start at 6 a.m. every day, weather permitting.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help get the balloons get set up to fly, and get them back on the ground. You can register to volunteer here.

