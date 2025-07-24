7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 25-27, 2025

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Bless this mess, it’s the (last weekend of the) UMS

The Underground Music Showcase – one of the most anticipated music festivals of the summer on Denver’s South Broadway strip – is throwing its last hoorah this weekend after announcing earlier this month the showcase was coming to an end after 25 years. All the Witches, Flyanna Boss, DeVotchKa, and Fidlar will headline this year's showcase, with El Ten Eleven, The Velveteers, Vundabar, and many more performing over the three-day festival. Full schedule and ticket info. can be found here.

2. Celebrate 107 years of fun for the whole family at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. More info. and tickets click here.

3. Love fairs? How about a fair in the mountains?

The 53rd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair starts Friday and goes through Sunday this weekend. Returning this year with an expanded format through downtown, events will center in Sopris Park. There will be music, art, pie-baking, wood splitting, fly-casting, belly-dancing, and much more. More info., including tickets, can be found here.

4. The 53rd annual RockyGrass Festival returns to Lyons this weekend

The 53rd annual RockyGrass Festival is taking place among the red cliffs and cottonwood trees in Lyons this weekend. This year’s lineup includes The Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Sam Bush Bluegrass Brand, and The Infamous Stringdusters will be the headliners. For tickets and more info., click here.

5. The Denver Summit FC is having their brand launch block party this Saturday

If you’re just as excited as we are that Denver is getting a professional women’s soccer team, then you won’t want to miss the Denver Summit FC’s brand launch block party happening Saturday at McGregor Square. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. It’s free of charge. More info. here.

6. Love art? Want to check it out on a Sunday? Then head to Sundays on Santa Fe

Head to the heart of Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe for a free gallery crawl happening on the last Sunday of each month. You can gallery hop, boutique shop and explore Santa Fe with the entire family! Sundays on Santa Fe happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info. here.

7. Check out Bright Nights at Four Mile this weekend

Denver’s original lantern festival experience returns with Bright Nights at Four Mile, when the historic park transforms into a luminous wonderland. Each year unveils a brand-new theme, fresh experiences, and stunning new sculptures. Bright Nights goes through Oct. 5 from Wednesday through Sunday and starts at 7 p.m. For ticket info., click here.