Denver’s Music Underground Showcase will end in its current form after 25 years

DENVER — The Underground Music Showcase, one of Denver’s most anticipated music festivals of the summer, is ending after 25 years.

Organizers of the music festival, more commonly known as the UMS, announced on the festival’s website that the long-running showcase of indie acts from across the music spectrum was taking the stage “one final time.”

“Take a deep breath – we got you. This isn’t a slow fade. It’s a blowout,” reads a message from organizers. “Art doesn’t end. It evolves. And while this chapter is closing, Colorado’s music scene will keep pushing forward – louder, bolder, and more connected than ever.”

Taking place July 25-27 this year across four stages and 12 venues with more than 200 local and national bands along South Broadway in Denver’s Baker neighborhood, organizers said the UMS is ending “in its current form,” so while the two-day music showcase is coming to an end, the mission of the showcase may continue in some other way.

Speaking to our partners at The Denver Post, organizers cited rising costs for security and public safety, artists fees, as well as weather insurance due to climate change as some of the contributing factors for ending the two-day music showcase.

“Festivals are hard to sustain — and 25 years is something to be proud of,” organizers said. “As we look to the future, we know the next era of Colorado music will come from this community: from your ideas, your inspiration, your fire.”

While organizers said they can’t predict what the future will hold, “we can promise this: The final UMS in its current form will be legendary.”

All the Witches, Flyanna Boss, DeVotchKa, and Fidlar will headline this year's showcase. El Ten Eleven, The Velveteers, Vundabar, and many more will perform this year. Tickets to the UMS can be purchased here.