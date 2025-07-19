7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 18-20, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Tennyson St. Fair is back for another year of fun for the whole family

Live music, food trucks, yoga, drinks and more – that’s what awaits you at this year Tennyson St. Fair, happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Denver’s Tennyson Street, between 39th and 43rd avenues.

2. Punk in the Park returns to the National Western Stockyards for three days of music

Punk in the Park, a three-day punk rock festival, returns to Denver for with performances from Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and more. Altogether, there will be 40 bands across two stages. For tickets and more info., click here.

3. Grab a beer with friends at the 2025 Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival – July 19, 2025

The Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival is one of the premiere summer events in Breckenridge each year bringing breweries for tastings, live music, a VIP area and wonderful food and retail vendors. It takes place at the Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center on Saturday, July 19, from noon to 5 p.m. More info. here.

4. In the mood for jazz? Head to Winter Park this weekend

The 42nd Annual Winter Park Jazz Festival is coming back to Winter Park Saturday and Sunday at the Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park. The event starts at 11 a.m. each day. Get tickets here.

5. Head to Boulder for more music at the Chautauqua Summer Concert Series

Lucinda Williams & Her Band, plus Steve Earl Solo & Acoustic: 50 Years of Songs and Stories with Buffalo Traffic Jam will perform this weekend at the Chautauqua Auditorium. The 2025 season runs from June to late September. More info. here.

6. Get as close to dinosaurs as you can with music from Jurassic Park

You may not be as close to the dinosaurs as Dr. Alan Grant in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” but you can get pretty close by experiencing a live performance of the score from this Hollywood classic with the Colorado Symphony. The performance is happening Saturday at the Boettcher Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets here.

7. Flower fiends, head to the Lavender Festival at Chatfield Farms

More than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival includes lavender demonstrations, farm tours and live music. Tickets and more info. can be found here.