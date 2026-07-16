7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 17-19, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Looking for a fun time with community? Head to the Tennyson Street Fai + Berkeley Beer Festival

The free Tennyson Street Fair is a beloved Denver summer tradition featuring live music from artists including Laurie Michelle, Ryan Chrys & the Roughcuts and The Tenny Men, plus food vendors and booths from more than 200 artisans. The Berkeley Beer Festival runs alongside the fair with local craft brews. It’s taking place Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m., and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., respectively. More info. here.

2. Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at Denver’s Levitt Pavillion this Sunday

Join the Biennial of the Americas and Levitt Pavilion Denver to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals broadcast by Telemundo on the Levitt lawn. DJ Cyn will get the morning going, bring a picnic or enjoy a selection of local food trucks. Free and all-ages! The match between Spain and Argentina starts at 1 p.m., but the festivities kick off at 11 a.m. More info. here.

3. Want to watch local soccer instead? Head to the first Denver Summit FC at Centennial Stadium

Denver Summit FC will play its first match at Centennial Stadium against the Portland Thorns until the team's permanent stadium at Santa Fe Yards is completed for the 2028 season, so if you're not a fan of FIFA but still want to watch soccer, what better opportunity than to watch Denver's very own soccer team this Saturday? Tickets and more info. can be found here.

4. Head to the Town of Alma for a Festival in the Clouds

The Festival in the Clouds is a multi-day festival in the mountain town of Alma, one of the highest incorporated towns in North America, featuring community events and entertainment at high altitude. It takes place all weekend long. The festival is free to attend. More info. here.

5. Love anything Celt? Head to the Elizabeth Celtic Festival this weekend

Enjoy Scottish food, beers and ales, bagpipers, history reenactments and performances by Skean Dubh, The Commoners, Gobs O'Phun, Caitriona Irish Dancers and others at this celebration of Celtic heritage. The festival takes place all weekend long from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. If you’re into rodeo, you’ll want to head to Durango for a one-of-a-kind fiesta

A weekend of rodeo action and Western heritage celebration is taking place in Durango this weekend, featuring professional rodeo events, entertainment and family fun. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Watch a performance of the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Big Band in Concert with Veronica Swift

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Big Band welcomes international recording artist Veronica Swift to the Arvada Center Amphitheatre for a performance that you will not soon forget. The performance takes place Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

BONUS —

Flower fiends, head to the Lavender Festival at Chatfield Farms

More than 2,000 lavender plants representing 25 varieties set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden that’s happening both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and more info. can be found here.