7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 6-8, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate local artists at the First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. Love golden retrievers? Then you’ll want to head to Goldens in Golden

Golden will once again celebrate Golden Retrievers with the return of the “Goldens in Golden” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event celebrates these pups and yes, you’ll be able to get selfies with them! The event is weather permitting. The event is free of charge. More info here.

3. The 2026 Winter Walkabout Music Showcase is happening in Longmont

Grab your ticket and head downtown for a day and night of what Longmont does best - live local music, unique venues, good vibes, and community spirit. Over 60 performances at more than 16 venues across downtown Longmont will play from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on the day of fun and live music! More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. If you’ve never seen a bald eagle up close, you’ll want to drive to Barr Lake State Park this Saturday

Head to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton this weekend for the 14th annual Bald Eagle Festival for a guided hike starting at 9 a.m., followed by a live bald eagle presentation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be kids’ crafts, face painters and shuttles to the gazebo. Learn more and register here.

5. The oldest winter carnival west of the Mississippi continues for another year in Steamboat Springs

The 113th Steamboat Winter Carnival is everything you’d want to see from a western winter event: There will be ski joring, street slalom, donkey jump, a shovel race and more. It’s happening in Downtown Steamboat Springs through Sunday. Tickets are only $15. More info here.

6. Love music? Head to Five Points for a full day of Jazz this Saturday

Five Points Jazz Roots is a Black History Month celebration honoring the sound, the culture, and the legacy that shaped Five Points. Head to Five Points this Saturday for a full-day jazz experience across the Welton Street Corridor, celebrating the roots of jazz and the Black artists who built this cultural movement. It takes place from noon to 12 a.m. More info. here.

7. If you’re into mural art, head to RiNo for El Milagro: Mural Celebration

Head to RiNo this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate El Milagro, the newest mural in the RiNo ArtPark at Arkins Park. Created by renowned artist David Ocelotl Garcia, this vibrant mural draws inspiration from the story of Tepeyac and the importance of Clinica Tepeyac, founded in 1994 and now called Tepeyac Community Health Center. All are welcome – the event is free to attend, but RSVP is required.