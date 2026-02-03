Goldens in Golden: Everything you need to know about this beloved event on Feb. 7

GOLDEN, Colo. — It is the best version of chaos imaginable: a sea of wagging tails, golden coats, and thousands of dog lovers taking over Washington Avenue in Golden.

The city is bracing for a massive influx of furry visitors on Feb. 7 for the annual Goldens in Golden celebration. What started in 2019 as a small gathering for National Golden Retriever Day has exploded into a national phenomenon. This year, the event is bigger and fluffier than ever.

A much-needed economic boost

For local businesses, the event is more than just a photo op; it’s a lifeline during the quietest month of the year.

"There was talk at one point about taking the event away or making it a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said Susan Ganter, co-owner of The Golden Mill. "But the businesses said, ‘Nope, we need it.’ It’s been great for business at this slow time of year and such a feel-good community event."

The Golden Mill, located right across from the Coors Brewery, will serve as a hub for the festivities, hosting a "Paws-ty" kickoff on Friday night featuring live music and a signature Golden Retriever ice sculpture.

What’s New for 2026?

With dogs arriving from 44 different states and 2,000 RSVPs already counted, the City of Golden has expanded the event to keep everyone safe and happy.



Extended hours: The event now runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doubling last year’s duration).

The event now runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doubling last year’s duration). Expanded footprint: To accommodate the growing crowds, the event has doubled its Vendor Village. This year features 56 vendors spread across Washington Avenue, Parfet Park, and the Foss parking lot.

To accommodate the growing crowds, the event has doubled its Vendor Village. This year features 56 vendors spread across Washington Avenue, Parfet Park, and the Foss parking lot. Special programming: New meet-up spaces will be designated for first-time attendees, senior dogs, and even a singles area for humans and pups to mingle.

New meet-up spaces will be designated for first-time attendees, senior dogs, and even a singles area for humans and pups to mingle. New things this year: A canine fashion show and the official appointment of the 2026 Canine Mayor by City Mayor Laura Weinberg.

Here is a look at what to expect at the 2026 Goldens in Golden event:

Survival Tips: Know Before You Go

Take the shuttle: Parking downtown is extremely limited. Free shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from The Splash, located at 3151 Illinois St. Dogs are encouraged to ride the shuttle.

Parking downtown is extremely limited. Free shuttles will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from The Splash, located at 3151 Illinois St. Dogs are encouraged to ride the shuttle. Bring the essentials: Owners are reminded to bring their own water and poop bags. Leave Golden better than you found it!

Owners are reminded to bring their own water and poop bags. Leave Golden better than you found it! Dress for Colorado: The event is rain, snow, or shine. Wear layers and sturdy shoes, as some areas could be slick.

The event is rain, snow, or shine. Wear layers and sturdy shoes, as some areas could be slick.

Whether you are coming for the iconic group photo under the Golden Arch or just to enjoy a pup cup, Feb. 7 promises to be a day where Golden, Colorado truly lives up to its name.

