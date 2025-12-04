7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 5-7, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Denver is ringing in the season with its Parade of Lights

The Denver Parade of Lights marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Denver, featuring more than 40 extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays. It’s free to attend and happening Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. More info. here.

2. Head to Brighton to celebrate the start of the holiday season

The city of Brighton will celebrate the arrival of the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that will also feature a Winter Market with unique art, crafts and artisan food vendors. The kids can also enjoy free face painting, the Teddy Bear & Friends Tree, and pictures with Santa. It’s all happening Saturday from 1-5:30 p.m. More info here.

3. Love the holidays but also running for your life? Head to the Race of the Santas in Breckenridge

Breckenridge is once again going all out for the holiday season with a holiday dog parade, a moose march and the traditional Race of the Santas, which begins at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, with the lighting of Breckenridge following after. More info. here.

Entertainment Colorado holiday guide: 45 events to ring in the season with family and friends Óscar Contreras

4. Want to see a holiday parade but live in the Western Slope? Head to Grand Junction

Head to the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction as thousands of people line Main St. to witness 100 lighted entries pass by through downtown. The event is free of charge and happens Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. More info. here.

5. Can’t make it that far? Colorado Springs is also having a holiday parade

One of the most cherished traditions in the Pikes Peak region will return for its 41st year this holiday season with almost 100 floats decorated with lights as they traverse Tejon St in downtown Colorado Springs. The event is free of charge and takes place Saturday beginning at 5:50 p.m. More info. here.

6. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season. The market recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market. Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden will host story time in the Festival Hall on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. More info. here.

7. Young entrepreneurs are hosting a holiday market this weekend

Get ready for a shopping experience like no other as the Young Americans Center for Financial Education hosts its annual Holiday Marketplace this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3550 E. 1st Avenue in Denver. The event will feature 80 youth entrepreneurs, ages 6 to 21, who will showcase and sell their own handmade products—everything from jewelry and artwork to holiday décor, clothing, and sweet treats. More info. here.

BONUS —

Check out a performance of Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum Celebrate the magic of the season through dance, music, and spoken word as Cleo Parker Robinson Dance explores holiday traditions from around the world!Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum – the 34th Anniversary presentation of this Denver family favorite will have you dancing in your seat! Performances take place through Dec. 21. Tickets and more info. here.