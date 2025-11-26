Colorado holiday guide: 45 events from across the state to ring in the season with family and friends

DENVER — The holiday season is now fully underway in Colorado, so if you've been putting off the home decorating for another week, you better get to it because the arrival of father Christmas will be here before you know it.

Need to get in the holiday spirit? Grab some friends or family members and head out to see some lights, enjoy some hot cocoa and catch a glimpse of Santa before he starts reviewing this list at these awesome holiday happenings below.

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum

Nov. 7 – Dec. 23, 2025

This immersive experience offers a one-of-a-kind, three-part theatrical journey that brings the magic of the classic story to life for families of all ages. Guests can enjoy the sights, sounds and spirit of the season aboard vintage trains, making it a memorable holiday outing in Golden.

Christmas in Color

Nov. 14 – Dec. 28, 2025

Immerse yourself in holiday cheer and watch in awe as 1.5 million Christmas lights dance around you to some of your favorite holiday tunes. The drive-through family-friendly event at Water World Park in Federal Heights is sure to become a favorite Christmas tradition. Ticket prices vary.

Mile High Tree at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus

Nov. 21 – Dec. 31, 2025

The 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus will be lit through Dec. 31, 2025. The event is free and open to all.

Jonathan Phillips

Mile High Drone Shows

Nov. 21 - Dec., 31, 2025

Enjoy 41 nights of spectacular lights running through New Year's Eve with optimal viewing from Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, as well as many other locations around downtown. A total of 600 drones will soar 500 feet into the air with holiday-themed animations and Denver icons, as well as scenes depicting Denver’s favorite winter moments and mountain activities. The event is free and open to all.

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 21 – Dec. 23, 2025

The Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season! The mark recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, and is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter.

Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Nov. 21, 2025 – Jan. 11, 2026

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens come alive with vibrant, festive colors during Blossoms of Light. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The event goes nightly (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day) from 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms in Littleton

Nov. 21, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026

Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms takes you along a winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside. The event goes nightly (except Thanksgiving and Christmas) from 5-8:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Brenda Garcia

Denver Zoo Lights

Nov. 23, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Perfect for animal lovers who want a taste of the holidays without too much noise.

Downtown Tree in Grand Junction

Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

Catch the spirit of the holiday season in downtown Grand Junction with the Downtown Tree Lighting. Santa will descend from the North Pole and light not only the tree at 4th and Main, but also all the lights on Main Street simultaneously. He’ll be available for a one-on-one with the kids after.

Switch on the Holidays in Boulder

Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire stretch of downtown Boulder. Visits with Santa will take place after the program until 7:30 p.m.

Catch the Glow in Estes Park

Nov. 28 – Dec. 21, 2025

With family-friendly festivals, interactive experiences, dazzling performances, and spectacular light displays, Estes Park is bringing the magic of the holiday season. This year, a 36-foot Pixel Pine tree will be the centerpiece of the season, captivating visitors with its state-of-the-art light show choreographed to beloved holiday tunes, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that transforms Bond Park into a winter wonderland.

Grand Illumination at Denver's Union Station

Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

If you can’t enough of Denver’s holiday light shows, head on over to Union Station for the Grand Illumination featuring the family-friend Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, and the grand highlight of the station’s outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000-holiday lights.

McGregor Skate Grand Opening + Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The annual McGregor Skate Grand Opening and Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature a free ice-skating performance at 5:30 p.m., the tree lighting at 6 p.m., a screening of "The Grinch" (2018) on the giant outdoor screen, and free photos with Santa at Milepost Zero.

Elitch Holidays

Nov. 28, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

Stroll through Elitch Gardens and get in the holiday spirit with over 400,000-square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more. Tickets are $25.

Visit Denver

Hudson Holidays

Nov. 28, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026

Hudson Holidays at the Hudson Gardens in Littleton brigs glowing trees and festive vibes that’ll ignite the holiday spirit as attendees take a spectacular stroll through the gardens and explore the lighted maze while admiring the larger-than-life themed exhibits. Kids of all ages will be able to take a selfie with Santa while enjoying traditional hot drinks (and cocktails for the adults). Ticket prices vary.

Grand Lake’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Town Square Park in Grand Lake will hold its annual Tree Lighting ceremony where attendees can also take pictures with Santa and his reindeer. Caroling, free hot cocoa and festive cookies will be on the menu.

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting + Ice Spectacular

Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beaver Creek Village will ring in the holidays with beautiful displays of winter elegance and traditional joy at the Tree Lighting. Ice skating performances coupled with live music makes this tree lighting like no other. While in the village, stop by the Holiday Market for Colorado made goods for the family.

Mayor’s Holiday Lighting in Parker

Nov. 28 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Head to O’Brien Park in Parker for an enchanted evening as the Parker Chorale kicks off the holiday season with a Silent Night sing-along. Following the sing-along, the mayor and the town council will count down to the Town Tree and the Grand Park Lighting. There will also be ice sculptures, food vendors, and stage performances from local high school choirs.

Candlelight Walk in Littleton

Nov. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sip hot cider, listen to holiday music, join dancing Christmas trees and get to see some reindeer before Santa Claus pays a visit down Main Street, magically illuminating more than one million lights in the trees as he passes each block. A drone show will fly over the Melting Pot at the west end of Main St.

Salida Parade of Lights + the Lighting of Christmas Mountain

Nov. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.

The Salida Parade of Lights in downtown Salida features a festive parade through the historic downtown area, showcasing illuminated floats and holiday cheer. Following the parade, the lighting of Christmas Mountain — a 750-foot-tall display adorned with over 4,500 LED bulbs — will take place, transforming Tenderfoot Mountain into a glowing symbol of the season.

Lars Leber

Montrose Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies provided by Rosemont Church, caroling, and the exciting countdown by Santa to light Montrose’s festive tree at the Montrose County Courthouse. Live musical performances will be performed by the Maslow Academy and the Montrose High School Choir.

Bridge of Lights at the Royal Gorge Bridge

November 28-30; December 5-7, 12-14, 19-21 from 5-8 p.m.

Step into the magic of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Fremont County this holiday season with the return of Bridge of Lights — now as an immersive walk-through celebration. There will be photos with Santa, cookie and ornament decorating, a Christmas market, and more.

Keystone's Winter Carnival and Lighting of the River Run Tree

Nov. 29 beginning at 2 p.m.

Take your friends and family to Keystone to welcome the magic of winter. Kiddos can write their letter to Santa at Warren Station in preparation for an enchanting encounter with Santa himself in the heart of River Run Village. There will be fresh-baked cookies, free hot cocoa (while it lasts), live music by the Sunday Bankers, craft tables for the kiddos, and a free photo booth. The lighting of the River Run Tree will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Wassail Days in Frisco

Nov. 29 beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Wassail (an English borrowed word from the Old Norse "ves heil" (meaning, "be well") is now a Christmas tradition involving hot spiced cider and caroling. This year, Wassail Days will begin with carolers at Frisco Historic Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony, and they will then make their way up and down Main Street, filling the town with good cheer and holiday music. The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks — and yes, Santa will be in attendance.

Curtis DeVore

Pueblo Parade of Lights

Nov. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Southern Colorado is welcoming the holiday season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with festive, colorful floats, school marching bands, drill teams, and more during the Pueblo Parade of Lights, which goes down Union Ave. all the way to 6th St. This year’s theme is Holidays Past Present Future.

Christmas Tree Lighting in Georgetown

Nov. 29 starting at 5 p.m.

The city of Georgetown will light its beautiful Christmas tree at Strousse Park as carolers, dancers and live performances ring in the holiday season. You know who else is coming? Santa! The official tree lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m. A Christmas market takes place on weekends starting Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Greeley WinterFest

Nov. 29 – Dec. 13, 2025

Greeley is welcoming the holiday season with three Saturdays of festivities that will include a holiday open house, a lighting ceremony at Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m., a holiday lane with festive displays, a special North Pole Mailbox for letters to Santa, live performances and more.

Holyoke Parade of Lights

Dec. 1 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Holyoke Parade of Lights will line up on Interocean Dr. in front of the Golden Plains Motel and will run south on Hwy. 385. The theme of the parade this year is Lights, Camera, Christmas! Celebrating Christmas Movies

Holiday Tree Lighting in Aurora

Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Head to Aurora’s Municipal Center to witness the illumination of thousands of strands of lights as the city welcomes the holiday season with its annual tree lighting. There will also be holiday-themed activities, sweet treats, magical light displays, performances from Aurora Dance Hearts and the one and only Santa Claus.

Sedgwick County Parade of Lights in Julesburg

Dec. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Parade of Lights will start on Pine St., east of the Assisted Living/Nursing Home before proceeding to W. 10th St. and down Cedar St.

Lakewood Lights

Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join the mayor of Lakewood for the city’s lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., then enjoy a stroll among the light displays, listen to festive live music and warm up with hot cocoa. You’ll get the chance to meet with Santa or craft an ornament to commemorate the holiday.

Brent Andeck

Gunnison Night of Lights

Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season at Gunnison’s Night of Lights and watch as Santa lights the Christmas Tree in downtown Gunnison. The festivities will place outside the Gunnison Country Chamber Commerce and Gunnison Visitor Center.

Leadville Parade of Lights

Dec. 5 starting at 6 p.m.

Save the date for Leadville Main Street’s annual Parade of Lights, which begins at 6 p.m. on Harrison Avenue.

9News Denver Parade of Lights

Dec. 6 starting at 6 p.m.

The 9News Denver Parade of Lights marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Denver, featuring more than 40 extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.

Grand Junction Parade of Lights

Dec. 6 starting at 5 p.m.

Head to the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction as thousands of people line Main St. to witness 100 lighted entries pass by through downtown.

Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs

Dec. 6 starting at 5:50 p.m.

One of the most cherished traditions in the Pikes Peak region will return for its 41st year this holiday season with almost 100 floats decorated with lights as they traverse Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Lighting of Breckenridge + Race of the Santas

Dec. 6 starting at 2 p.m.

The holidays are coming fast in Breckenridge starting with a handmae holiday marke, followed by the holiday dog parade at 3:30 p.m., a children's moose march 30 minutes after, before the traditional Race of the Santas begins at 4:20 p.m. The lighting of Breckenridge begins at 5 p.m. Kids and adults will be able to meet Santa to get a one-on-one about their wish list from 5:30-7 p.m.

ZachHooperPhoto/Courtesy of the Breckenridge Tourism Office

Tree Lighting Ceremony in Brighton

Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The city of Brighton will celebrate the arrival of the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that will also feature a Winter Market with unique art, crafts and artisan food vendors. The kids can also enjoy free face painting, the Teddy Bear & Friends Tree, and pictures with Santa.

Lyons Holiday Celebration and Parade of Lights

Dec. 5, 6, and 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The bright glow of the holidays arrives to the Town of Lyons with the Holiday Artisan Market and the Holiday Parade of Lights. This year there will be two drone shows! The Tree Lighting Celebration and Caroling with the Lyons School Choirs is Dec. 5 at 5 pm in Sandstone Park, followed by a drone show.

Annual Tree Lighting at the Little Nell in Aspen

Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Welcome the holidays during this festive, family-friendly event at The Little Nell in Aspen where attendees will count down together the tree lighting with cookies and hot cocoa, carolers and photo opportunities with Santa. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.

Alamosa Round-Up Christmas Light Parade

Dec. 20 starting at 6 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind event in Alamosa is bringing holiday cheer to Main St., where organizers will once again send all new December babies home in a stocking cap, Christmas stocking and candy cane socks.

Sleigh the Games in Estes Park

Dec. 12-14, 2025

Sleigh the Games is a new holiday weekend event in Estes Park built around three ways to play. Punch Card Games let you explore town and try challenges at your own pace. Competition Events bring the tournament style matchups where teams face off head to head. It is all designed to get families and friends outside, laughing, and spending time together. Ticket prices vary.

Festival of Lights Parade in Brighton

Dec. 13 starting at 5 p.m.

The Festival of Lights Parade in Brighton will start at the intersection of N. Main and Denver streets, turn left on Bridge Street until reaching 10th Avenue, where floats will then turn right until they reach Skeel Street.

Lights of December Parade in Boulder

Dec. 13 starting at 6 p.m.

Boulder is inviting residents to enjoy floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits. The grand finale includes an appearance by the jolly old man himself – Santa Claus! The parade route starts at 15th & Walnut streets, heads west to Broadway, north on Broadway, turns east on Spruce and finishes at 15th & Spruce.

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade in Telluride

Dec. 24 starting at 630 p.m.

If you want a unique holiday lighting experience, head down to Telluride for the Christmas eve torchlight parade. Nearly 100 Telluride Ski Area employees can be seen from town as they ski down Coonskin to Telluride Trail and into town with glowing torches. Best viewing spots include Main St., Pacific St. and Columbia Ave.