7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 19-21, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Klezfest at Tivoli Turnhalle on Denver’s Auraria Campus

Join the Mizel Museum and the Jewish Community Center in Denver for the 14th annual Klezfest. This year, they’re bringing the music to a new home: the Tivoli Turnhalle on the Auraria Campus, where the energy and rhythm of klezmer will light up the season. The event takes place Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. More info. here.

2. Celebrate the magic of the season at Hudson Holidays in Littleton

Hudson Holidays at the Hudson Gardens in Littleton brigs glowing trees and festive vibes that’ll ignite the holiday spirit as attendees take a spectacular stroll through the gardens and explore the lighted maze while admiring the larger-than-life themed exhibits. Kids of all ages will be able to take a selfie with Santa while enjoying traditional hot drinks (and cocktails for the adults). Ticket prices vary.

3. Catch the Glow with a Sweets Stroll Festival in Estes Park

With family-friendly festivals, interactive experiences, dazzling performances, and spectacular light displays, Estes Park is bringing the magic of the holiday season. This year, a 36-foot Pixel Pine tree will be the centerpiece of the season, captivating visitors with its state-of-the-art light show choreographed to beloved holiday tunes, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that transforms Bond Park into a winter wonderland. More info. here.

4. Head to the Bridge of Lights at the Royal Gorge Bridge

Step into the magic of the Royal Gorge Bridge in Fremont County this holiday season with the return of Bridge of Lights — now as an immersive walk-through celebration. There will be photos with Santa, cookie and ornament decorating, a Christmas market, and more. More info. here.

5. The Alamosa Christmas Light Parade is this Saturday

This one-of-a-kind event in Alamosa is bringing holiday cheer to Main St., where organizers will once again send all new December babies home in a stocking cap, Christmas stocking and candy cane socks. More info. here.

6. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season. The market recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market. Denver7’s Jayson Luber will host story time in the Festival Hall on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. More info. here.

7. Snow Days at the Children’s Museum of Denver

Spend your day with the kiddos gliding around the rink, sledding on REAL snow, warming up by a toasty fire and much, much more. It’s hall happening at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus this weekend. Tickets and more info. here.