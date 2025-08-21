7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 22-24, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 153rd Colorado State Fair, which begins Friday. The state fair will go through Sept. 2 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

2. Head to Monster Day in Greeley this Saturday

Monster Day is taking over Downtown Greeley again this year There will be costumed monsters roaming the plazas, professional makeup demonstrations, vendor booths, food and beverages, monster makeup, face painting, music, kids’ activities, a costume contest and more! It’s all happening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.

3. Get a taste of Eastern European culture in Lakewood

Head out to Belmar Park in Lakewood to discover, enjoy, share and support Ukraine during the Colorado Ukrainian Festival. There will be a variety of Ukrainian, American, and Polish food, desserts, activities for kids, beer garden, souvenirs, and plenty of art and crafts for sale. A concert at the amphitheater will also bring out different genres of music. It’s all happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $30. More info. can be found here.

4. Love old-fashioned festivals? Head to Loveland this weekend

The 129th Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival will kick off Friday Aug. 23 with a corn roast kick-off, a corn shucking contest and live music. But wait, there’s more! Continuing on Saturday, the day begins with a parade through downtown Loveland, live music, food, drinks and more. It’s all happening at the Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. For more information, click here.

5. Head to a Summer Art Market hosted by the Art Students Leage of Denver

If you’re looking for new art, head to the Summer Art Market this weekend taking over two blocks between Sherman and Logan streets and 2nd and 3rd Avenues in Denver from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info. here.

6. Pull a plane for a good cause this weekend

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community. Denver7’s Jayson Luber and Bradey King will emcee the event. More info. can be found here.

7. Walk with thousands of others in Sterlin to end Alzheimer’s

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally in Fort Collins, Greeley and Boulder this weekend, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising effort. More info. can be found here.