DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Baseball season’s back, baby! The Rockies home opener begins Friday, but the fun lasts all weekend long

The Colorado Rockies are taking on the Phillies for their home opener weekend at Coors Field this Friday, with the first pitch happening at 2:10 p.m. Tickets are still available for the home opener through the MLB website. The fun doesn’t stop there, though, with Saturday’s first pitch happening at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday’s happening at 1:10 p.m. Denver7 will have coverage all morning long for the home opener Friday.

2. Enjoy free art this Friday during First Friday Art Walks across Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District. It all happens each first Friday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. Denver metro’s last drive-in movie theater is back for its 50th anniversary

The last drive-in movie theater in the Denver metro — the 88 Drive-In in Commerce City — is celebrating its 50th anniversary as it kicks off another season for all you movie lovers. This weekend will feature “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Reminders of Him.” The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. New this season? Outside food is now permitted, but you must purchase a $10 permit. More info. and tickets here.

7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 3-5, 2026

4. It’s gonna be a busy NHL weekend so you better tune in, Avs fans

The Colorado Avalanche is taking on the Dallas Stars for an away game Saturday, but if you don’t want to miss the game, you can watch it on Denver7 starting at 1 p.m. Then, on Sunday, the Avs face the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena with the puck drop happening at 7:30 p.m. More tickets and information here.

5. Can’t get enough sports? The San Antonio Spurs face the Nuggets at home Sunday

If you’re more in the mood for basketball, the Denver Nuggets will face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday with tip-off beginning at 1 p.m. at Ball Arena. For tickets and more info., click here.

6. Catch a performance of “Little Women” in Northglenn

This regional premiere adaptation brings Louisa May Alcott’s beloved story to life with warmth, humor, and modern emotional resonance as the March sisters navigate ambition, sisterhood, loss, and love. Performances take place through Sunday at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn, located at 1 E. Mem Parkway. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

7. Go on an egg hunt at Four Mile Historic Park

Embark on the most extraordinary egg hunt experience in Denver where over 30,000 eggs await discovery. The fun takes place at Four Mile Historic Park from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday. For tickets and more info., click here.

BONUS —

Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Boulder Reservoir. Denver7’s Micah Smith will emcee. More info. here.