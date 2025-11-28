7 best things to do in Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 28-30, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Forget Black Friday and head outside to one of Colorado’s 43 state parks

Why get in line at a major retail store when you can go out and enjoy the natural beauty of our state this Black Friday? Dubbed "Fresh Air Friday," CPW is encouraging Colorado residents “to take some time this Thanksgiving weekend to explore the outdoors and make new memories with the people you love.” Learn more here.

2. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for the Thanksgiving weekend? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise to burn all those calories, head over to Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus to see the 110-foot-tall Mile High Tree and find something delightful at the Denver ChristkindlMarket as we welcome the holiday season.

3. Missed Denver's tree lighting ceremony last week? Head to the The Grand Illumination at Union Station

If you can’t get enough of Denver’s holiday light shows, head on over to Union Station for the Grand Illumination featuring the family-friend Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, and the grand highlight of the station’s outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000-holiday lights. It starts at 4 p.m. Friday. More info. here.

4. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 25th annual Denver Christkindlmarket has a new home on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus this holiday season. The market recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will host story time in the Festival Hall on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. More info. here.

Entertainment Colorado holiday guide: 45 events to ring in the season with family and friends Óscar Contreras

5. Partake in the Candlelight Walk in Littleton

Sip hot cider, listen to holiday music, join dancing Christmas trees and get to see some reindeer before Santa Claus pays a visit down Main Street, magically illuminating more than one million lights in the trees as he passes each block. It all happens Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. A drone show will fly over the Melting Pot at the west end of Main Street. More info. here.

6. Check out the Downtown Greeley WinterFest

Greeley is welcoming the holiday season with three Saturdays of festivities that will include a holiday open house, a lighting ceremony at Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m., a holiday lane with festive displays, a special North Pole Mailbox for letters to Santa, live performances and more. More info. here.

7. Head to Wassail Days in Frisco

Wassail (an English word borrowed word from the Old Norse "ves heil" (meaning, "be well") is now a Christmas tradition involving hot spiced cider and caroling. This year, Wassail Days will begin with carolers at Frisco Historic Park for the annual tree lighting ceremony, who will then make their way up and down Main Street, filling the town with good cheer and holiday music. The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks — and yes, Santa will be in attendance. More info. here.

BONUS —

Beaver Creek is welcoming the holidays with winter elegance

Beaver Creek Village will ring in the holidays with beautiful displays of winter elegance and traditional joy at their tree lighting ceremony. Ice skating performances coupled with live music makes this tree lighting like no other. While in the village, stop by the Holiday Market for Colorado made goods for the family. More info. here.

The Pueblo Parade of Lights is this Saturday

Southern Colorado is welcoming the holiday season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with festive, colorful floats, school marching bands, drill teams, and more during the Pueblo Parade of Lights, which goes down Union Ave. all the way to 6th St. This year’s theme is Holidays Past Present Future. More info. here.

Get your sweet tooth ready for the Creede Chocolate Festival

The Creede Chocolate Festival is an annual two-day event beginning the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. This event showcases luscious samples of chocolate specialties created by local business owners and individuals. More info. here.