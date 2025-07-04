7 best things to do in Colorado this Fourth of July weekend: July 4-6, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate the United States of America in Denver – and across Colorado

Denver – and the rest of Colorado – is celebrating the nation’s birthday with a slew of firework shows today and tomorrow. In Denver, there’s currently three fireworks scheduled to take place tonight. Want to check out what the rest of Colorado has to offer in terms of Independence Day festivities? Check ‘em out here.

2. Geek out with other comic and anime fans at Fan Expo Denver

Whether you’re into comics, sci-fi, horror anime, gaming or cosplay, you’ll definitely want to be at Fan Expo Denver. More than a dozen celebrities including Jon Cena (“Peacemaker”), Brendan Fraser (“The Mummy”), John Boyega (“Star Wars”), William Shatner (“Star Trek”) and many more will be at the con this weekend. But the fun doesn’t end there. More info. on the event can be found here.

3. One of the most celebrated arts festivals in Denver is happening this weekend

Every year, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival showcases more than 250 juried artists from around the world during a weekend jam-packed with food, music, kids’ activities, art, and more — all in the heart of Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. The festival goes on from Friday through Sunday. More info. here.

4. Celebrate the last weekend of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 103rd annual Greeley Stampede is now underway. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. The stampede goes on through July 6, 2025. Info and tickets can be found here.

5. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 48th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2025 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Flobots with School of Rock Denver House Band & sweets will play Friday; Takénobu with JA-NE will play Saturday; and KUVO’s 40th Anniversary ft. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will play Sunday. More info here.

7. Head to Estes Park for the Rooftop Rodeo

Known as "The Rodeo with Altitude," Estes Park’s Rooftop Rodeo is the rodeo held at the highest altitude in the United States. Many of the world's top rodeo contestants make their way to Estes each summer to match up with livestock from Cervi Championship Rodeo to compete for thousands in prize money. The rodeo begins Saturday an goes through July 10. Find tickets here.