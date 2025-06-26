July 4 fireworks in Colorado: Where to watch shows across the state in 2025

Looking for a firework show near you to celebrate the Fourth of July? Denver7 has you covered with this list of planned 2025 events, festivities and, of course, the big show in the night sky.

We checked in with local law enforcement agencies who want to remind you that most fireworks are illegal in Colorado outside of these shows. Here's what you should know.

Want to add a fireworks show to this list? Email us at newstips@denver7.com.

Cities with a fireworks show will have this symbol 🎇. Drone shows are designated by this symbol 🚥 🚦🚥. And laser shows have a⚡️.

Alamosa is hosting a special Fourth of July edition of its First Friday event on Friday, July 4. Then, head over to the Alamosa Fairground for a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Arvada will have its annual fireworks show at Stenger Sports Complex, located at 11200 W 58th Avenue, on Friday, July 4. Gates open to cars at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular is planned for Friday, July 4, starting at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. There will be musical performances, food trucks, face painting, and, of course, a fireworks show. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. and will last roughly 30 minutes.

Berthoud is hosting a 3rd of July fireworks show to celebrate the holiday. There will be entertainment ahead of the display from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Waggener Farm Park, with fireworks starting at dusk.

Sadly, there will not be a Fourth of July celebration at Folsom Field this year due to the end of a "longstanding public-private partnership that supported the annual Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast in Boulder." However, the City of Boulder highlighted these events and locations for those looking to celebrate:



Breckenridge will once again come alive this Fourth of July with competitions, live music, art festival, family fun and more around Main Street. July 4 will begin with a 10K at 7 a.m., followed by a parade, reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a concert by the National Repertory Orchestra. There will be no fireworks show this year.

Kick off your Independence Day celebrations early at the annual Stars & Stripes event on Thursday, July 3 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Riverdale Regional Park (9755 Henderson Rd.). Food and beer vendors will begin serving at 4 p.m. Live entertainment with country singer Tayler Holder begins at 7:30 p.m. The night will end with musical fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The City of Brighton’s popular annual Fourth of July festival will be making its return to Carmichael Park (650 E. Southern Street) on Friday, July 4. Live entertainment includes music from Ninety 2K starting at 7 p.m. At the conclusion of the concert, attendees are encouraged to look to the sky for one of the region’s largest firework displays. Food will be available for purchase through food trucks.

Broomfield is holding "The Great American Picnic at the Broomfield County Commons." Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 4, the park will open for inflatables, food vendors and a beer garden for anyone 21 years and older. There will be a bike parade and music starting at 6 p.m., ending with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Buena Vista will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 4 with a two-day extravaganza, complete with an Independence Day 5K at 8 a.m., Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. parade, and the main event — the fireworks show at 9 p.m., sponsored by The American Legion.

On Saturday, July 5, the fun continues with a vendor village, beer garden and live music.

The Town of Castle Rock will shoot off fireworks on Friday, July 4, around 9:30 p.m. from the former Acme Brick facility. It'll start with a three- shot salute, according to the Town of Castle Rock. Residents can't park along Prairie Hawk Drive south of Topeka Way to view the show.

The Town of Castle Rock recommends:



Metzler Ranch Community Park

Miller Activity Complex

Areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood

Rock Park.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will present a free Star-Spangled Symphony concert in downtown Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak Center, followed by a fireworks show on Friday, July 4.

The following locations will be presenting firework displays, weather-permitting:



Commerce City's annual fun-filled Independence Day celebration is a partnership with the city and Colorado Rapids, which includes a free festival outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a Colorado Rapids match, and one of the largest public fireworks shows in the state! The block party and 4thFest open at 5 p.m. and entry is free, but make sure to secure your tickets to the match vs. Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. before they sell out!

Cripple Creek will host their 4th of July Fireworks on July 4th after dusk at the Heritage Center. If you're there for the day, other activities are also planned to celebrate the holiday, including food trucks, vendors, Cripple Creek Donkeys, an art show and free family activities including a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta will be held from July 3-6 at Confluence Park with many planned activities for the whole family over the course of those three days. The park will host an amazing fireworks show Friday, July 4, starting at around 9:45 p.m.

Indy Eve, the city's official 4th of July celebration, will feature the Colorado Symphony on Monday, July 3, at Civic Center Park. There will be food trucks available on-site, and it all starts at 5 p.m, with entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. A drone show will start between 9:15-9:30 p.m. and will feature the Colorado Symphony.

The fireworks show will begin at park closing (9 p.m.) on Saturday, July 5.

The annual Park Hill Parade is Denver’s largest Independence Day march and runs through the heart of Park Hill. The Park Hill Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2025.

Coors Field will host fireworks shows during Friday’s and Saturday's (July 4 and 5) home games against the White Sox.

The City of Englewood will host a fireworks show on July 4 at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. The party starts at 5 p.m. and goes through 10 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.

The Town of Erie will hold a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. Event parking opens at 6 p.m. at the Erie Community Park, located at 450 Powers Street. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Personal fireworks, tailgating, RVs and campers, glass bottles, drones, personal grills, drugs, alcohol, and firearms are prohibited. The fireworks will launch directly from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center.

Billed as one of Colorado's most brilliant fireworks displays, the fireworks show in Estes Park will illuminate the sky over Lake Estes after the town's annual Big Bang! Concert. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and find a spot along the lake to watch the colors unfold to celebrate the 4th of July! The show will begin at approximately 9:30 pm. The town recommends finding a spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail, or somewhere else nearby to see the show.

Firestone is prepping to kick off its 23rd annual 4th of July Celebration with a lively parade and activities for people of all ages. You can find food trucks and all sorts of unique gifts and trinkets at the vendor market. When the sun starts to set, live music will set the vibe before the fireworks show. This event will be held on July 4 at Miners Park. As a reminder, no alcohol or pets are allowed.

Parking is available starting at 8 a.m.

In partnership with Elevations Credit Union, the City of Fort Collins will host a full day of activities on July 4, which ends with a fireworks show starting around 9:35 p.m.

The day will kick off with the FireKracker 5K at 7:30 a.m., a food truck rally from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and a parade at 10 a.m. The parade will travel westbound on Mountain Avenue between Howes Street and Jackson Avenue. A family fun zone will stay open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park, with plenty of games and giveaways. Throughout the day, enjoy live music from FoCo Motown Revue, the Patti Fiasco and Funky Business.

Fort Lupton is home to America's Birthday Bash, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on July 4 at the Community Park at the recreation center, located at 203 S. Harrison Avenue. This free event will conclude with fireworks at dusk at the Coyote Creek Golf Course.

More than 50 booth vendors will have items for sale, a beer garden will benefit the Fort Lupton Food and Clothing Bank, and bounce houses and carnival rides will welcome kiddos.

Fruita's fireworks are sponsored by Canvas Credit Union and will take place on July 3 this year. The display can be seen from pretty much anywhere in town, but some of the most popular spots are Rotary Park and the Visitors Center.

On July 2 at 6:30 p.m., Glendale will open the gates of Infinity Park for its celebration. The 1998 movie “Armageddon” will be shown at 7 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the show. No animals are allowed. Parking is free in the P1 lot.

The City of Glenwood Springs will celebrate Independence Day in Two Rivers Park from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on July 4. Entry is free and many of the amenities are complimentary. Attendees can enjoy a bounce house, axe throwing, lawn games, mechanical bull riding and food and beverages. Live music starts at 5 p.m.

Once it is dark enough, a laser show starts.

Golden will not have a firework display this year. However, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration will continue at Lions Park. The festivities run from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and include live music, food and beverages, and a Junior Jubilee for the kids.

The City of Grand Junction is planning a Fourth of July fireworks show at Lincoln Park Stadium. The show will occur between 9:45 – 10:15 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Greeley Stampede! The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Island Grove Regional Park.

There will be no official fireworks show on July 4 in Lafayette. However, the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day Fun & Fireworks show on Saturday, June 28. The event will take place at Waneka Lake Park from 4-10 p.m.

The city will be hosting the Belmar Bash on Thursday, July 3 in the heart of downtown Lakewood, Belmar. The bash will include a drone light show, taking place at approximately 9:15 p.m., rain or shine.

The city is getting a jump on the Fourth of July and plans to launch fireworks the day before! The Stars and Stripes Fireworks show will take place Thursday, July 3, at the Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery from 7–10 p.m.

The City of Loveland has canceled its July 4th Festival at North Lake Park for 2025, citing budget cuts in a bulletin on its website.

"As the City of Loveland currently maintains one of the lowest effective sales tax rates in the region, we are also facing a multi-million-dollar annual revenue shortfall. Since the City cannot operate with a deficit, we were faced with tough decisions to balance the 2025 budget," the site reads. "The City no longer has funding or staff capacity to continue the same service level for many services that we provide, including the July 4th Festival at North Lake Park."

North Lake Park will still be open to the public.

The City of Montrose will again host its annual July 4th event, which includes a parade down Main Street at 10 a.m., a "celebration concert" at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater and a fireworks show at night.

Northglenn's July 4th Festival & Fireworks will take place on the Fourth from 12-9:30 p.m. at EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11800 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, CO 80233.

Here's the schedule of events for the 2025 festival provided by the city:



Event Start: 12pm

12pm - 3pm - Car Show

3pm - Duck Derby, Big Duck Race

3:30pm - Duck Derby, Ticket Holder Duck Race

2:30pm - 4pm - Skool Daze

4:45pm - 6:15pm - Chicano Heat

6:30pm - 7pm - Mayor Meredith Leighty and the National Anthem

7:30pm - 9:15pm - Jacob Larson

9:15pm - Fireworks

Ouray's Fourth of July celebration is back with a full day of events. Here's the lineup, provided by the city:



7:30 a.m. – Ourayce 10K

10 a.m. – Parade

11 a.m. – Kids Games

2 p.m. – Water Fights

Approx. 9:15 p.m. (dusk) – Fireworks

Go here to learn more about race registration and pricing, as well as more information on the day's other events.

The Town of Parker will again put on a fireworks show on the Fourth. Here's what the city says about this year's event on its website:

"The Town of Parker fireworks display show will be a remote viewing show launched at 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting) from the traditional location of North Salisbury Park field. Salisbury Park will be open to the public that day, but there will be no additional services or activities and only limited parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis."

Pueblo's annual Rollin’ on the Riverwalk 4th of July Celebration returns in 2025. Here's the schedule of events in store, according to the city:



4:00 p.m. – Event Start

5:00 p.m. – The Runners Band performs in AMR Confluence Plaza

7:15 p.m. – The Posting of our Nation's colors, signing of the National Anthem, and Colorado 150 / America 250 Proclamation

7:50 p.m. – Thumpin' Performs - Known widely as "Colorado's Favorite Dance Band"

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Show Begins

Steamboat Springs’ 4th of July celebration has been happening since 1927 and this year’s theme is ‘A salute to dog town USA’. The hometown parade with over 40 floats kicks off at 10 a.m. in downtown on Lincoln Avenue and runs between 6th and 10th streets. That evening there’s a drone show at Steamboat Resort which starts at 9 p.m. You can check out all of the July 4th events in Steamboat by visiting the above link.

It’s a big ole blast in Telluride on July 4th with a parade in Town Park at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration with all sorts of family-friendly activities, food and a beer garden.

Then in the evening, Telluride’s fireworks show happens at Town Park after dark featuring drones and lasers.

The City of Thornton will host its fourth of July celebration with an all-day event at Carpenter Parks Field. Bring the family for plenty of food and activities with a beer garden featuring local brews for the adults. There are two separate stages with live music and you can check out a schedule at this link.

There will be a parachute jump at 9:30 p.m. followed by Red, White & BOOM, the city’s firework celebration. The day-long celebration runs from noon to 9:30 p.m.

The City of Westminster prides itself as having “the best fireworks display in the north metro area” which runs 20 minutes at City Park.

Head to Westminster during the day to beat the heat at a huge pool party at Countryside Pool located at 10470 Oak St. There will be plenty of treats like shaved ice and watermelon. Popular each year is the $200 quarter drop where kids dive in and try to snap as many quarters as possible from the pool.

City Park at 10455 Sheridan Boulevard will be open with plenty of music, food and fun for the whole family.

Woodland Park is celebrating July 4th with its 59th annual ‘old-fashioned’ event at Memorial Park. The celebration starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Check out the pie-eating and watermelon-eating contests or bust a move or two by line dancing. There will be sack races, a dunk tank.After the event, there will be a fireworks show on the Woodland Park High School grounds after sunset. The city said the high school’s main parking lot will be open, but other nearby areas will be closed, so check out the link above for more information.