Mamdani makes history in NYC mayor’s race: 'We have toppled a political dynasty'

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has won the race for New York City mayor, the Associated Press projects.

When sworn in on January 1, 2026, he will become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing to him in the Democratic primary. Cuomo, who received a last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump despite their once-contentious relationship, failed to draw enough Republican support to mount a serious challenge.

In his victory speech, Mamdani referenced Cuomo, saying he doesn't plan to mention his name in the future.

"Friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said. "I wish Andrew Cuomo the best in private life."

Mamdani, a 34-year-old assemblyman, built his campaign around making New York City more affordable, riding a wave of enthusiasm from progressive and younger voters.

"This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt," Mamdani said. "Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost of living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello La Guardia."

Mamdani's victory is expected to have ripple effects well beyond New York City. Democrats will have to decide whether to embrace his democratic socialist blueprint for success or distance themselves from his more liberal views, which may be harder to sell in less progressive parts of the country.

Republicans told Scripps News ahead of the election that they planned to tie Democrats to Mamdani ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

For his part, Mamdani said he is prepared for the political attacks — including those from President Donald Trump, who has threatened to withhold federal funding from the city.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him," Mamdani said.

