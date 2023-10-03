You can now get Harry Potter butterbeer jelly beans from Jelly Belly

It’s just about time to start thinking of the candy you’d like to pass out to trick-or-treaters this Halloween. And if you’re a Harry Potter fan, there’s a new treat you’ll want to stock up on immediately.

The popular Butterbeer flavor from Harry Potter’s wizarding world is now available in jelly beans for the first time ever. From Jelly Belly (the same company that brought us the real-life version of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans), the Butterbeer Jelly Beans are made to look and taste like the drink fans were introduced to in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” The drink has been described in the series as having a butterscotch taste.

The jelly beans come in individually wrapped one-ounce bags so they’re easy to hand out to trick-or-treaters. You can order them from Jelly Belly’s website for $31.99 for a 24-pack.

This is the first time the flavor has been in jelly bean form. It has previously appeared in everything from marshmallows to peanut butter and ice cream.

While not flavored like Butterbeer, Potterheads will also find new Harry Potter Hershey’s Kisses in stores this Halloween that have special foils and phrases. The chocolate is the same as in other Kisses and they’re also individually wrapped. They would be great for trick-or-treaters!

Jelly Belly, on the other hand, is not stopping at just the Butterbeer flavor this Halloween. They’ve also released new Boba Milk Tea jelly beans and Monster Mash, which has five fall flavors: Caramel Corn, Green Apple, Jewel Grape Soda, Jewel Orange and Wild Blackberry.

Other Halloween candy hitting stores now include Fall Festival Candy Corn from Brach’s, which has kettle corn, caramel apple and cotton candy. You’ll also find new Reese’s Peanut Butter Skeletons from Hershey’s, special Halloween Ring Pops that turn your tongue different colors, and some spooky-sweet treats from Peeps including marshmallow pumpkins, skulls, monsters and ghosts for snacking or using in a cup of hot chocolate on a chilly October day.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

