You can now get a Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake inflatable

Are you counting down the days until it’s seasonally appropriate to devour a box of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes?

If you consider yourself a superfan of the holiday treat, Little Debbie is offering up a decoration you may want to add to your yard this season.

The new Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Inflatable stands 7 feet tall and lights up so it can brighten up your lawn both during the day and at night. This product comes in white for those who prefer the vanilla cake or brown for those who prefer the chocolate version. You can always grab both if you can’t decide!

Priced at $99.99 each, the inflatables are only in stock at Little Debbie’s website while supplies last and may sell out, so you’ll want to grab them quickly. Shipping is free on orders over $50, so you’ll only need to add the cost of tax to the total.

$99.99 from Little Debbie

While the Christmas Tree Cakes have been around since 1985, they’ve seen an even bigger surge in popularity in recent years thanks in part to the brand turning the treat into a seasonal ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream hit stores nationwide in 2021 and returned in 2022. Made with vanilla ice cream, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles and red frosting, the flavor will be back once again for the 2023 holiday season.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

The ice cream flavor has proven so popular that Little Debbie is even adding two new holiday ice cream flavors to their lineup this year: Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and Little Debbie Cherry Cordials.

The Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes is similar to the other Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, but with chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla. The Cherry Cordials flavor is made with cherry-flavored ice cream and has cookie pieces, chocolate flakes and a “cherry variegate.”

If Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are one of your favorite holiday treats, don’t delay!

