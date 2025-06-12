Trump says Israeli strike on Iran 'could very well happen'

President Donald Trump did not call an Israeli strike on Iran imminent Thursday but said “it looks like it’s something that could very well happen” amid tensions in the Middle East.

Trump signaled he doesn’t want Israel to attack Iran as he believes the U.S. and Iran are “fairly close” to an agreement, ahead of a sixth round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program. Oman’s foreign minister announced they’re scheduled for Sunday in the Omani capitol of Muscat.

”As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think that would blow it, might help it actually, but it also could blow it. But we’ve had very good discussions with Iran whether or not we get there I can’t tell you but it will happen soon,” President Trump said.

President Trump's comments come as the U.S. moved some personnel and military families out of the region Wednesday.

The voluntary departure of military dependents in locations in Central Command’s area of responsibility were authorized, according to a US defense official while other personnel were moved in Iraq.

“President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq,” an official said.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday. The president didn't provide many details about the call, only saying it "went very well, very smooth.” Last month, President Trump said he told Netanyahu he didn’t think action against Iran that could disrupt talks was appropriate.

“They didn’t tell me anything but I said look there’s a chance of massive conflict we have a lot of American people in this area and I said we gotta tell them to get out because something could happen soon and I don’t want to be the one that didn’t give ay warning and missiles are flying into their buildings. It’s possible. So I had to do it. I had the choice do I do it or not,” President Trump said Thursday.

Iran’s defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh threatened to target U.S. bases in the event of conflict if talks failed, according to a report by Reuters.

However, the administration had still sought to continue the next round of talks with Iran, according to a White House official. The U.S. previously gave a proposal to Iran, of which Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it “100 percent against ‘we can’” but Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson indicated Iran planned to submit its own proposal.

Trump has maintained Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon nor enrichment, while Iran seeks continued enrichment capability and an easing of sanctions.

“Iran’s going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher meaning they’re going to have to give us some things they’re not willing to give us right now,” Trump said.

“As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is within reach—and could be achieved rapidly,” Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

A board of governors for a UN nuclear watchdog found Iran was not complying with its nuclear obligations, Thursday. Iran announced the sit of a third enrichment facility the same day in response.

Iran had committed to capping enrichment levels under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreed to under the Obama administration, but which Trump withdrew from it his first term.