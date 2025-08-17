Fresh off meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump may pitch Zelenskyy on a land-swap deal

The so-called Alaska summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lasted for just three hours and did not result in a peace deal for Ukraine.

"We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," President Trump said during a press address at the summit on Friday.

There's little sign that Putin has abandoned his maximalist goals in Ukraine. President Trump, meanwhile, dropped his demand for cease-fire and is now discussing a broader peace deal that could involve Ukraine giving up territory still under its control in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Putin, for his part, offered to freeze the existing front lines if Ukraine were to pull back from the Donbas region entirely. This would mean Ukraine would surrender territory that it's still fighting in today.

"That'll be discussed, but I've got to let Ukraine make that decision," President Trump said aboard Air Force One.

Reaction from Kyiv has been one of alarm. Ukrainian officials fear that Trump will pressure Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into an unfair settlement when the two meet alongside European leaders in Washington on Monday.