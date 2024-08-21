4 bodies found during search of sunken yacht off Sicily

Divers have found four bodies as they search the wreckage of a sunken superyacht off the coast of Sicily, according to The Associated Press.

The discovery of the bodies came Wednesday as rescuers were searching for six people who were reported missing since Monday.

The bodies were found when rescuers had gone underwater to search inside the hull of the yacht, AP said. Authorities indicated that that mission was a recovery one, given the amount of time that's passed since the sinking and because there were no signs of life exhibited during search efforts over the past three days.

Rescue crews were seen unloading two body bags at a port in Porticello on Wednesday.

Among those that were reported missing are British tech mogul Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial, AP said.

Officials have not released any identifying information of the four bodies.

Two people still remain unaccounted for.

The yacht sank in a storm early Monday, and 15 people escaped via a lifeboat and were rescued by a nearby sailboat, AP said. Civil protection officials believe the yacht was struck by a tornado over the water.

This is a developing story. Check back with Scripps News for updates.

