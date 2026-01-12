Malaysia, Indonesia block Musk's Grok over explicit AI deepfake image concerns

Malaysia and Indonesia have become the first countries to block Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok over concerns about explicit images it can generate.

Authorities in both nations took action over the weekend, citing worries about nonconsensual sexual deepfakes.

Following worldwide criticism over sexualized deepfakes of people — including women and minors — Grok last week restricted its image creation and editing tools to paying subscribers. Opponents, however, argue the measure fell short of solving the issue.

"The government sees nonconsensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity and the safety of citizens in the digital space,” Indonesian Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Grok is part of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which Musk owns. The chatbot’s multimodal capabilities allow it to create and manipulate images in addition to generating text. It remains available in other countries but faces mounting scrutiny from regulators worldwide over content safety.

