Weather hampers a search for 3 American and Canadian climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have "grave concerns" for three mountain climbers from the U.S. and Canada who are missing after a planned ascent of the country's highest peak, Aoraki.
The police said Thursday that a search for the men could not resume as planned due to harsh weather conditions that have stalled search efforts since late Monday.
Colorado man among climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
The Americans — Kurt Blair from Colorado and Carlos Romero of California — are certified alpine guides. New Zealand's police have not named the Canadian climber.
The men were reported missing Monday when they did not arrive to meet their prearranged transport after the climb.
