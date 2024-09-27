The operator of an experimental submersible that imploded while seeking out the sunken Titanic was either putting profits over safety or taking calculated risks while pushing humankind’s boundaries.

Those differing viewpoints emerged as the Coast Guard panel completes two weeks of testimony on the Titan disaster.

Titan implosion hearing paints a picture of reckless greed and explorer passion

The panel plans to wrap up testimony Friday and is trying to determine why the carbon-fiber submersible was lost 12,500 feet deep on the Atlantic Ocean floor.

OceanGate co-founder Stockton Rush and four others were killed in the implosion.