Germany's newest panda twins thrive during first 5 days in Berlin Zoo

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s newest panda twins are thriving at the Berlin Zoo. The cubs have spent their first five days of life cuddling and drinking milk from their mother.

The cubs were born Thursday to mother Meng Meng.

As with other large bears, giant pandas are born deaf, blind and pink. Their black-and-white panda markings only develop later.

The zoo said Tuesday that it’s cautiously optimistic during this critical period.

2024 Zoo Berlin/AP This photo released by the Zoo Berlin shows employee measuring newborn giant panda twins at the Zoo in Berlin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 20024. (© 2024 Zoo Berlin via AP)

Panda cub mortality is at its highest within the first two weeks of birth and through the first month because they don’t yet have a functioning immune system.