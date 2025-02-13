Watch Now
A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera

The incident quickly went viral as some of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years.
A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as some of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years.
PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed.

The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as some of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years.

Adrián Simancas was kayaking on Saturday with his father, Dell, when the massive whale suddenly surfaced, trapping the young man and his yellow kayak in its mouth for a few seconds before letting him go. Dell, just meters away, captured the moment on video.

