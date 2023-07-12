The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A lot of us have gotten used to cozy clothes over the past few years, so when it comes time to dress up we want to make sure our more put-together looks are just as comfy — and this women’s blazer on Amazon is a great place to start.

The Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer is currently priced at $46.39 for Prime Day and offers free shipping and free returns on some sizes. It’s available in sizes XS to XXL in 21 colors from basics like black, gray, khaki and navy to orange, lavender, sky blue and pink for those days when you need a bit of color.

Made of polyester and spandex, the women’s blazer is soft and comfortable and has a full lining plus a button closure with a single front button. It also has two functional flap pockets, making it suitable for a casual look, business outfit, heading to the office or even to wear on the weekends, for a night out or on vacation. The blazer is made to hug your chest and waist and pairs well with dress pants, jeans or leggings. It looks great paired with heels, flats or even a stylish sneaker.

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper to buy in multiple colors, Amazon has a fairly large selection of lower-priced blazers as well.

This Hybrid & Company Women’s Blazer is priced at $25.09. Colors include black, camouflage, red, white, coral and even tie-dye.

If that one’s not for you, this POGTMM women’s 3/4 Sleeve Blazer is $23.16 and comes in 29 colors and styles, including solid colors and prints like plaid, stripes and floral print. Made of 100% polyester, it comes in six sizes.

Even if blazers aren’t required for your line of work, throwing one on can make you feel polished and put-together in a flash. How will you style yours?

