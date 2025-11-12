Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

‘Wow, I just caught the northern lights’: Aurora borealis puts on dazzling show across Colorado Tuesday night

A severe geomagnetic storm alert was issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center for strong geomagnetic storm conditions that are expected to continue into the night
Posted
and last updated
Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson explains how the northern lights are visible from Colorado.
Northern lights in Colorado: Here's how it happens
HEATON.PHOTOGRAPH_ARVADA.jpeg

DENVER — Hues of red, purple, pink and green were not in the forecast for the evening, but that’s what hundreds of Coloradans witnessed anyway as the northern lights put on a dazzling show across the skies Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder did not have the aurora borealis reaching as far down as Colorado in their forecast for Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Mother Nature from surprising Coloradans in Arvada and Loveland as well as in Steamboat Springs, Calhan and Fort Collins with a sight many will not soon forget.

Weather service officials said a geomagnetic storm resulting from a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun reached severe levels by 6:20 p.m. MST, which made the northern lights viewable in our area Tuesday night. Conditions are anticipated to continue into the night.

Check out some of the sights members of Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook saw this evening. Have a photo you’d like to share? Join the group to share the moment with the community.

BRITTANY MCBRIEN_EVERGREEN.jpg
Evergreen
BREANNA SHERWOOD_GALETON.jpg
Galeton
D JASON PHOTOGRAPH_STEAMBOAT SPRINGS.jpg
Steamboat Springs
ERIK A SCHNEIDER_SAN LUIS VALLEY.jpg
San Luis Valley
GLENDA BESANA-OSTMAN_RMNP.jpg
Rocky Mountain National Park
Jbird Johnson_BRECKENRIDGE.jpg
Breckenridge
KRISTIN CLAYBURN_CRAIG_1.jpg
Craig
LANDON NICOLAS VERBRUGGE_LARKSPUR.jpg
Larkspur
RICHARD GEPPINGER.jpg
"Wow, I just caught the northern lights."
PEGGY CARTER_BOULDER.jpg
Boulder County
HEATON.PHOTOGRAPH_ARVADA.jpeg
Arvada

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.