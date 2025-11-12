‘Wow, I just caught the northern lights’: Aurora borealis puts on dazzling show across Colorado Tuesday night

DENVER — Hues of red, purple, pink and green were not in the forecast for the evening, but that’s what hundreds of Coloradans witnessed anyway as the northern lights put on a dazzling show across the skies Tuesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder did not have the aurora borealis reaching as far down as Colorado in their forecast for Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Mother Nature from surprising Coloradans in Arvada and Loveland as well as in Steamboat Springs, Calhan and Fort Collins with a sight many will not soon forget.

Weather service officials said a geomagnetic storm resulting from a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun reached severe levels by 6:20 p.m. MST, which made the northern lights viewable in our area Tuesday night. Conditions are anticipated to continue into the night.

Brittany McBrien Evergreen

Breanna Sherwood Galeton

D. Jason Photography Steamboat Springs

Erik A. Schneider San Luis Valley

Glenda Besana-Ostman Rocky Mountain National Park

Jbird Johnson Breckenridge

Kristin Clayburn Craig

Landon Nicolas Verbrugge Larkspur

Richard Geppinger "Wow, I just caught the northern lights."

Peggy Carter Boulder County