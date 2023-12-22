Winter weather alerts issued in Colorado for snowstorm that could bring a white Christmas to Denver

DENVER — The National Weather Service has issued its first winter weather alerts related to a Christmas Eve snowstorm that could bring more than a foot to parts of the Colorado Rockies and a white Christmas to Denver.

A winter storm watch was put in place for much of the San Juan Mountains as well as the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in southwestern and southern Colorado, respectively. A winter weather advisory was issued for the northwestern San Juans.

Both alerts go into effect Friday afternoon and are effective until 5 a.m. Sunday.

As much as 8-16 inches of snow are possible in southwestern Colorado, according to Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Denver7

That storm system is expected to bring widespread snow to the mountains Saturday, impacting travel throughout the day. It will likely begin as a mixture of rain and snow in the metro, with a cold front arriving Saturday night that will turn the mix into all snow, Donaldson said.

The heaviest snow would likely fall Sunday morning, with light snow lingering through the day – possibly continuing during the Broncos’ Sunday night showdown with the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High.

In its forecast discussion updated Thurday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder cited “increasing potential for measurable snow Saturday night through Christmas Eve possibly lingering into Christmas Day,” though a lot of uncertainty remains in the snow forecast.

Snow totals could change based on how quickly the storm moves through.

“With a quicker solution scenario, amounts will trend to the lower end of guidance with the plains/urban corridor likely less than 2 inches or even struggling to get an inch in spots,” the forecast discussion read Thursday. “The slower solution scenario displays higher potential for an accumulating snow and moderate amounts for the mountains and foothills.”

The totals could very well bring a white Christmas – officially classified as an inch or more of snow on the ground – to Denver.

Donaldson on Thursday was calling for as much as 1-3 inches of snow in the Denver metro with 2-5 inches falling closer to the Palmer Divide. The foothills could see 3-6 inches, with 6-12 falling in the mountains, she said.

While totals could vary, it is very likely that at least some snow will fall in most places statewide, with slightly higher totals at higher elevations.

After the storm moves out, a windy and cold Tuesday is likely in store before temps jump back into the 40s by midweek.