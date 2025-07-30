Rare tornado touches down near Westcliffe in Custer County

DENVER — It was a rare and alarming sight for those living near Westcliffe in Custer County on Wednesday when a tornado touched down about eight miles northeast of Crestone Peak.

Colorado officials said crews are in the area assessing possible damage, but there have been no reports of injuries thus far.

The National Weather Service said weather spotters confirmed the tornado at 3:09 p.m. about 45 miles northeast of Alamosa.

The storm was moving southwest at 15 mph.

A tornado warning was issued for the area but has since expired.

Tornadoes are indeed a rare sight in the county.

From 1950 to 2012, there have been only seven confirmed tornadoes in Custer County, according to the National Weather Service.

For context, Weld County saw 256 tornadoes in that same time period.