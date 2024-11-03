Weather outlook: November is Denver's second snowiest month on average

DENVER — It’s November, and Denver’s weather is shifting toward more winter-like temperatures and winter-like moisture (snow) as the month holds the distinction of being the Mile High City's second snowiest.

After a warmer and drier-than-normal October, November is coming in with a bang. The season's first significant snowfall, up to 3 inches, is expected to arrive in the metro area Monday morning.

November weather outlook

The average high temperature for the month is 52.9 degrees, with an average low temperature of 26 degrees. The month begins with a daily normal high of 59 degrees. By the end of the month, the normal high is 46 degrees.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in Denver for the month is 81 degrees, which occurred on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the National Weather Service, November’s coldest temperature in Denver was -18 on the 29th day of 1877.

November is no stranger to snow and can produce some big snowstorms. It’s the second snowiest month in Denver, behind March. The city typically sees 8.7 inches of snow on average in November and sees three days, on average, with an inch or more of snowfall.

The biggest November snowstorm in Denver occurred on Nov. 2, 1946, and lasted three days. It dumped 30.4 inches of snow on the city. The second biggest storm happened on Nov. 26, 1983, and didn’t let up for four days, dropping 22.4 inches of snow before all was said and done.

But not every November brings snow to the Mile High City. There have been nine Novembers when only a trace of snow or less fell during the month. It’s a rare event, but the chances of it happening more often are rising.

