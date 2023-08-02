Watch Now
Denver weather blog: Flood advisories in effect for northeast Colorado

Posted: 3:41 PM, Aug 02, 2023
Updated: 2023-08-02 18:22:10-04
DENVER — While the risk of severe weather is lower than Tuesday, there could be pockets of heavy rain as scattered thunderstorms are expected in Colorado again Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few severe storms are also possible along the northeast plains.

3:49 p.m. | Food advisory | Portions of Logan and Sedgwick Counties remain under a flood advisory until 6:45 p.m. The NWS said heavy rain is falling and minor flooding could occur in areas where between .5" and 2" of rain has already fallen.

3:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Logan County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for a storm that could drop quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the NWS.

3:10 p.m. | Flood advisory | The northern part of the Cameron Peak Burn area is under a flood advisory until 6:15 p.m. The NWS said minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

