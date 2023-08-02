Denver weather blog: Flood advisories in effect for northeast Colorado

DENVER — While the risk of severe weather is lower than Tuesday, there could be pockets of heavy rain as scattered thunderstorms are expected in Colorado again Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few severe storms are also possible along the northeast plains.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

3:49 p.m. | Food advisory | Portions of Logan and Sedgwick Counties remain under a flood advisory until 6:45 p.m. The NWS said heavy rain is falling and minor flooding could occur in areas where between .5" and 2" of rain has already fallen.

3:20 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Logan County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. for a storm that could drop quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the NWS.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Logan County, CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/cyAbqOF5cg — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 2, 2023

3:10 p.m. | Flood advisory | The northern part of the Cameron Peak Burn area is under a flood advisory until 6:15 p.m. The NWS said minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Flood Advisory in effect for the northern portion of the Cameron Peak burn area until 615 PM MDT. Do not cross flooded roads, turn around don't drown! #COwx pic.twitter.com/9nirx9Fqu2 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 2, 2023