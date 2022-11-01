An in-depth look at November weather in Denver

DENVER — It’s November and that means we’re getting closer to the end of the year and the holiday season is upon us, and the potential for winter weather in Denver during the month may play a part in getting you into that spirit.

The average high temperature for the month is 52.9 degrees with an average low temperature of 26 degrees. The month begins with a daily normal high of 59 degrees. By months end, the normal high comes down to 46 degrees.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in Denver for the month is 81 degrees, which occurred on Nov. 27, 2017. November’s coldest temperature in Denver was -18 on the 29th day of 1877, according to the National Weather Service.

November is no stranger to snow and can produce some big snowstorms. It’s the second snowiest month in Denver, behind March. The city typically sees 8.7 inches of snow on average in November and sees three days, on average, with an inch or more of snowfall.

The biggest November snowstorm in Denver occurred on Nov. 2, 1946, and lasted three days. It dumped 30.4 inches of snow on the city. The second biggest storm happened on Nov. 26, 1983, and didn’t let up for four days, dropping 22.4 inches of snow before all was said and done.

But not every November brings snow to the Mile High City. There have been nine Novembers where only a trace of snow or less had fallen during the month. It’s a rare event, but the chances of it happening more often are rising.

This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, according to NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook.

Denver7 Meteorologist Mike Nelson has a 30-day forecast in the player below:

November outlook with Mike Nelson

Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the South with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in November. The infographics tell the story of what to expect on a typical day as well as how much of a cool down to expect over the course of the month. (According to the averages)

