Denver, CDOT plows prepare ahead of snowstorm that could dump 2-6 inches in the metro

DENVER — Snow, slick roads and big disruptions are expected during Tuesday morning's commute as the Front Range braces for a winter storm.

"We will be out in full force clearing the snow tonight," said Tamara Rollinson, the Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson. "We are particularly concerned about the morning commute."

“Likely around two to six inches for portions of the Denver metro area. We may get a few pockets along the Palmer Divide, part of Douglas and Jefferson counties could see upwards of around 6 to 8 inches," said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

On Tuesday, Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure began prepping its plows, which will tackle the main streets throughout the city.

"We decided over the weekend that we wanted to bring them in at noon to make sure that the drivers were in before the snow arrived, so they'll be ready to hit the main streets when snow arrives later today," said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI. "We'll probably have 40 to 50 out tonight as needed."

Today's Forecast Denver's snow totals could reach 2 to 6 inches, expect slippery Tues AM commute Jeff Anastasio

Kuhn told Denver7 that DOTI has also decided to prepare its roughly 36 residential plows in case they decide to use them on Tuesday.

"We're going to have the vehicles ready. These are 4X4 pickup trucks. We're going to have staff ready to go. They would go out at 3 a.m. if they're activated," Kuhn said. "We are preparing for that given the range of snow that's expected. If it does fall in sort of those higher ranges, that five and six range, likely that we'll send those plows out."

She reiterated that a decision would be made in the early morning hours on Tuesday, depending on snowfall amounts.

City staff made other preparations on Monday, including making sure the tools necessary to keep roads clear and safe were available.

The Denver Snow Angels program will also be activated for the first time since its recent revamping.

"Denver Snow Angels have been a staple in the Denver community for the last five years," said Anna Derocchi with the City of Denver's Human Rights & Community Partnerships.

"It's a volunteer-based program where volunteers will go out to the homes of older adults or people living with disabilities who can't afford a shoveling service. They will shovel the front sidewalks of these houses as a way to avoid fines and just build connections with neighbors in the community," she said."This is important because these older adults and people living with disabilities are unable to get out there and shovel themselves."

The new Denver Snow Angels Program dashboard launched Monday before the overnight snowstorm. Volunteers will now have easier access to see where shoveling services are needed and if anyone has picked up those shifts.

"You can go and check your neighborhood, and if there's no volunteers, you can go ahead and sign up," Derocchi said. "It's wonderful to see how many people want to get out there and help."

In Aurora, the Comitis Crisis Center is extending its cold weather shelter for families throughout the week.

"When the weather gets cold and or wet in those winter months, we open up our doors and accept all families, meaning anyone with a minor can come into our facility, get warm shelter, a warm meal," said Liz Meister, program manager for the Comitis Crisis Center. "Typically, that usually happens in the winter months, when the weather gets really cold and wet, when it just becomes really unsafe for hypothermia, frostbite, that type of stuff."

She said the capacity is roughly 160 individuals, but they will keep families together and work to get everyone who needs a warm place to stay.