Warm temps, low snow: A chat about the impacts of Colorado's dry winter: Denver7, CPR weather chat

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Colorado Public Radio host Ryan Warner sit down to discuss snowpack and the impacts of this warm winter.
Even with the recent snow, Colorado is in the middle of one of its warmest and driest winters on record, according to Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. CPR News host Ryan Warner joins Hidalgo for a conversation diving into the ripple effects and what's to come.
Even with the recent storm, which brought the most snow to Denver all season, Colorado remains in one of its warmest and driest winters on record, according to Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

She sat down with CPR News host Ryan Warner to discuss the snowfall and statewide snowpack outlook in February.

Hidalgo also noted that nine of the last 18 days in February saw afternoon highs at or above 60 degrees, making it likely one of the warmest Februaries ever recorded in Colorado.

  • Hear their full discussion in the video player below:
