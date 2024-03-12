Two feet of snow expected at 5 Colorado ski areas through Friday

Five Colorado ski areas are expected to receive more than two feet of snow over the next five days and tiny Echo Mountain — which overlooks Idaho Springs — is likely to get more than three feet.

While the metro area braces for a foot or more, Echo Mountain is forecast to receive 41 inches over the next five days, according to the OpenSnow reporting and forecasting service. Eldora, which like Echo is situated east of the Continental Divide, is forecast to receive 32 inches. Wolf Creek is expecting 27 inches, while Winter Park and Purgatory should get 26 inches.

Areas expecting 13-20 inches include Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, Monarch, Telluride, Powderhorn, Breckenridge, Keystone and Cooper.

“Snow will begin on Tuesday night and snowfall could continue through the weekend,” OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz reported Tuesday morning. “The deepest totals should be east of the Continental Divide and in parts of the southern mountains, where 2-4 feet of accumulation is possible, though the majority of mountains should be in the 5- to 12-inch range.”

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Watch the video below to see Katie Lasalle break down the timeline of heavy snow in the high country ⬇️