From mild to snowy: What to expect weather-wise Thursday across Colorado

DENVER — Familiar weather patterns persist across Colorado as winds ease, skies remain mostly dry, and temperatures remain unseasonably mild.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees across the Denver metro area, the I-25 corridor, and the eastern plains.

That calm won’t last long.

A new weather system moves in tonight, bringing colder air and increasing chances for snow on Thursday — especially for the mountains, foothills, and the Palmer Divide.

The mountains and high elevations above 8,000 feet will have the most significant impacts.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Wednesday evening through early Friday morning for the Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains.

Snow totals in these areas range from 3 to 12 inches, with gusty winds up to 40 mph creating blowing snow and reduced visibility.

A brief snow mix of rain is possible early Thursday for the Denver metro, but most areas will change to all snow by late afternoon or evening.

Forecast totals remain somewhat uncertain, but current expectations call for 1 to 4 inches, with higher amounts more likely south and west of the metro.

Most of the snow is expected to taper off by Thursday night for the metro with a few lingering snow showers.

Colder temperature remains after snowfall ends, which could make your Friday morning commute icy.

As for the Palmer Divide, it has a higher chance of accumulating snow than the metro.

Several inches are likely, and a winter storm watch remains in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

The system is expected to fully exit Colorado by late Friday afternoon or evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound slightly, with drier and quieter weather expected into early next week.

