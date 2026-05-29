DENVER — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Colorado Public Radio host Ryan Warner sit down for their May 2026 climate conversation.

The last several weeks brought much-needed rain, giving Coloradans a break from watering lawn. But what's the impact on the state's drought and fire risk concerns?

Hidalgo and Warner talk about how the storms barely moved the needle on snowpack and drought. In terms of Colorado's fire danger and how to protect yourself, Hidalgo talks shares what you need to know about red flag warnings and staying alert to weather alerts.

▶️ Watch the full conversation in the video player below.

The impact of recent rains on Colorado's drought: Denver7, CPR climate chat

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Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.