That soul-sucking smoke that just descended upon Denver? It’s coming from 2 Nebraska fires and a cold front

DENVER — Let it be known that this author was as surprised as a lot of you were when the Denver area went from pleasant, cloudy skies to what can otherwise be described as a distasteful hazy nightmare Thursday afternoon.

As it turns out, the smoke you’re all seeing (and a lot of you are seeing it because we’ve gotten several calls about it) is coming from a smoke plume originating from the Ashby and Minor Fires in the Sandhills of Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Those two fires, along with a strong cold that’s blowing dust from that area into Colorado, “has already brought some visibility restriction to areas around Fort Morgan and Akron this morning and early afternoon,” weather service officials said.

We weren't the only ones getting calls about the smoke, however.

South Metro Fire Rescue dispatch has also been answering calls from concerned citizens.

South Metro Dispatch is receiving an influx of 911 calls reporting smoke in SMFR’s District. Wildfires burning in Nebraska are creating a significant haze in the Denver metro area. Please only call 911 if you see flames. pic.twitter.com/4zryAChBZo — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 26, 2026

Don’t worry, though! The smoke will eventually leave the area.

Forecasters expect the smoke to drift away as the cold front pushes through, potentially bringing light precipitation to the Denver metro overnight.

In other words: We shall prevail, Denver.