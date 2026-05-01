Start of Colorado's tornado season and a brewing El Niño: Denver7, CPR weather chat

DENVER — Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and Colorado Public Radio host Ryan Warner sit down for their most-recent climate conversation.

In this month's talk:

Despite slightly cooler temps and recent rain and snow, Colorado remains mired in drought conditions and precipitation totals are still far below normal for the water year. “It’s nice to see several days in a row of rain,” says Hidalgo, “but it’s not enough to change the drought map.”

The conversation also looked ahead to May, the start of Colorado’s tornado season, and the potential impacts of an emerging El Niño. Hidalgo notes that while most tornadoes occur on the eastern plains, recent years have brought more activity closer to the I-25 corridor. El Niño, if it strengthens, could deliver heavier monsoon rains later this summer and possibly more snow next winter — a hopeful sign after what the state climatologist calls the worst snowpack in Colorado’s recorded history.

Watch the full conversation in the video player below:

Start of Colorado's tornado season, brewing El Niño: Denver7, CPR climate chat

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