Snow totals: Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains continue to see snowfall Wednesday

Widespread snow will continue to fall across much of Colorado's Front Range and foothills through Wednesday night.

The heaviest snow fell on the southern foothills, Palmer Divide and east-central plains, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. Snowfall totals in those areas will span 5 to 12 inches by the end of the storm, and will likely result in hazardous road conditions.

The Denver metro area will see about 3 more inches of snow, the NWS said at 10:40 a.m.

National Weather Service (Boulder) Snow will continue over much of the Front Range through Wednesday evening, and is expected to be heaviest in a band from along I-76 south to Colorado Springs and Limon.

Meanwhile, snow is decreasing across the northern and western edges of the storm, with a little sun starting to peek through in Silverthorne, NWS reported.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday for the Palmer Divide, Limon, Akron and Byers due to 7 to 16 inches of additional snow.

Denver snow to continue through the AM, up to a foot accumulation in some areas

Plus, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area and I-76 corridor until 11 p.m. Wednesday for 2 to 8 extra inches of snow. The southern Front Range and foothills are also under this advisory, with 5 to 9 more inches of snow possible, according to the NWS.

Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado from NWS as of noon. This list will be updated throughout the day:



1 WNW Limon - 14

1 N Genesee - 13

2 ESE Yuma - 13

1 SSE Beulah - 13

2 ENE Colorado Springs - 12

2 N Black Forest - 11

1 E Ken Caryl - 11

3 WSW Roxborough Park - 11

2 SSE Blue Valley - 10.9

2 ESE Pinecliffe - 10.8

2 SW Golden - 10.5

5 S Manila Village - 10.5

1 ESE Ken Caryl - 10.5

1 SE Kassler - 10.5

3 NW Black Forest - 10.2

2 ESE Lakewood - 10

3 SSW Evergreen - 10

4 SSE Pinecliffe - 10

Elizabeth - 10

2 NW Peterson AFB - 10

3 WNW Aspen Park - 10

7 ESE Texas Creek - 10

1 W Aspen Springs - 9.6

3 E Monument - 9.53

3 S Evergreen - 9.2

4 NE Nederland - 9

1 SE Bergen Park - 9

3 ENE Highlands Ranch - 9

Castle Rock - 9

1 N Castle Rock - 8.8

4 NW Agate - 8.8

4 N Floyd Hill - 8.7

2 WSW Parker - 8.6

1 E Golden - 8.5

2 WSW Lakewood - 8.5

1 NE Brookvale - 8.5

3 S Aurora - 8.5

1 SE Littleton - 8.5

7 NE Sawpit - 8.5

3 SSE Woodlin School - 8.2

12 SW Joes - 8.2

3 SSW Castle Rock - 8.1

4 NNE Ken Caryl - 8.1

2 SW Rocky Flats - 8

3 E Denver - 8

2 E Castle Rock - 8

1 SSE Lone Tree - 8

2 E Foxfield - 8

1 ESE The Pinery - 8

3 NE Air Force Academy - 8

2 NNE Monument - 8

1 SW Eldora - 8

1 WNW Loveland Pass - 8

1 WSW Rye - 8

3 E Aspen Park - 8

1 WNW Cherry Creek Reservoir - 7.5

2 W Boulder - 7.5

5 W Falcon - 7.5

10 NE Ponderosa Park - 7.5

4 ESE Foxfield - 7.5

Limon - 7.3

1 ENE Littleton - 7.3

2 NE Rollinsville - 7.3

2 SSW Aurora - 7.2

Littleton - 7.2

3 NNW Ridgway - 7.2

2 SSW Aurora - 7.2

4 ENE Nederland - 7.1

2 N Cherry Hills Village - 7.1

4 N Bennett - 7

2 WSW Buckley AFB - 7

3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir - 7

5 SSW Black Forest - 7

10 E Arapahoe Park - 7

6 S Air Force Academy - 7

5 S Colorado Springs - 7

2 NW Boulder - 6.9

2 SSE Boulder - 6.8

1 NNE Edgewater - 6.8

2 WSW Aurora - 6.8

5 SW Black Forest - 6.8

1 W Wheat Ridge - 6.6

3 NW Boulder - 6.6

Oak Creek - 6.5

1 N Lawson - 6.5

1 E Gary - 6.4

2 NW Boulder - 6.4

1 SE Mountain View - 6.3

Hugo - 6.3

1 N Englewood - 6.3

3 NW Boulder - 6.2

3 E Denver - 6.1

2 SSW Boulder - 6.1

2 NNW Sheridan - 6

2 SE Mountain View - 6

1 NE Littleton - 6

5 NE Manitou Spring - 6

3 SW Breckenridge - 6

Burlington - 5.8

Ouray - 5.6

2 NE Cherry Hills Village - 5.5

1 W Boulder - 5.5

3 SSE Silver Plume - 5.5

3 WSW Pine Junction - 5.5

2 SSW Wetmore - 5.5

3 SE Rocky Flats - 5.4

2 SSE Arvada - 5.2

2 E Montrose - 5.1

5 E Jamestown - 5

2 SSE Winter Park - 5

4 SSE Aurora - 5

Woodland Park - 5

2 NW Colorado Springs - 5

4 SSE Keystone - 5

Arvada - 4.8

3 SW Aurora - 4.8

1 W Allenspark - 4.7

1 E Burlington - 4.5

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte - 4.5

3 S Federal Heights - 4.4

2 N Heeney - 4.4

2 NE Arvada - 4.4

3 SSW Niwot - 4.2

2 N Louisville - 4.2

1 NE Evergreen - 4.1

Lafayette - 4.1

3 NW Lafayette - 4.1

6 ESE Cedaredge - 4.1

1 NW Federal Heights - 4

Wray - 4

4 NW Strasburg - 4

1 WSW Denver International Airport - 4

2 NNE Fountain - 4

2 WNW Peterson AFB - 4

Nederland - 4

1 W Edwards - 4

1 NNW Steamboat Springs - 4

1 ENE Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir - 4

1 NNW Grant - 4

6 SSW Olathe - 4

3 NW Lazear - 4

7 ENE Montrose - 3.8

6 WSW Almont - 3.7

4 W Pinewood Springs - 3.5

3 WNW Fairplay - 3.5

1 SW Pitkin - 3.5

1 WSW Lafayette - 3.5

2 NE Northglenn - 3.4

1 NW Broomfield - 3.3

2 W Niwot - 3.2

3 W Westminster - 3.1

4 E Eckert - 3.1

1 N Paonia - 3.1

Yuma - 3

2 ENE Vail - 3

1 E Edgewater - 2.8

2 N Longmont - 2.8

3 NE Longmont - 2.7

Lone Tree - 2.6

3 SSE Hygiene - 2.6

2 S Estes Park - 2.5

2 N Lyons - 2.5

2 W Vail - 2.5

1 SW Gunnison - 2.5

1 E Pagosa Springs - 2.5

21 WNW El Jebel - 2.4

1 E Cedaredge - 2.4

2 E Broomfield - 2.3

1 E El Jebel - 2.3

5 E Pagosa Springs - 2.3

Lafayette - 2.2

1 E Milliken - 2

5 E Stoner - 2

1 NW Eagle - 1.9

4 E Chromo - 1.9

3 NW Denver - 1.8

3 NW Cattle Creek - 1.8

1 N Chimney Rock - 1.8

1 NW Dillon - 1.7

2 NW Loveland - 1.6

1 W Brighton - 1.5

Carbondale - 1.5

2 NNE Loveland - 1.4

Berthoud - 1.3

2 NW Loveland - 1.3

2 NW Glenwood Springs - 1.2

2 NE Leadville - 1.1

2 S Peyton - 1

1 SE New Castle - 1

