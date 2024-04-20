Snow tapers off Saturday morning, scattered afternoon rain then a warmup Sunday

A spring snowstorm that dumped more than a foot in parts of the high country and 2 to 5 inches in town tapers off Saturday morning.

Periods of light to moderate snow will continue to move through the Denver Metro this Saturday morning, with some of the heavier snow moving north and northeast of the downtown area. Snow should start to taper off late in the morning, with warmer temperatures moving by the afternoon.

Early snow totals reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder show at least 12.5 inches in Nederland, 7 inches in southern Boulder and 4.5 in Arvada.

Denver International Airport was reporting 3.3 inches by 7 a.m. Saturday.

A winter weather advisory in the Denver metro area and across Colorado’s northern and central mountains and Front Range foothills expires at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory was ended early for the Palmer Divide, as most of the snow fell to the north, according to the NWS Boulder forecast discussion.

We'll stay cool and cloudy in Denver after the snow passes, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s across the metro, according to the forecast discussion. Some scattered rain showers will likely move through the area throughout the day Saturday, according to Denver7 meteorologist Steve Roldan.

Mountain temps will stay in the 30s with chances for showers Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, we're in for a significant temperature rebound on Sunday, with highs forecast to climb into the 60s. Monday is even warmer, and we'll be tracking storm chances by the end of next week.

Warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow! And...they'll stick around through Thursday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/IrDtDLH3HC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 20, 2024

