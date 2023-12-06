Snow statewide, including 3-6 inches in the metro, as winter storm hits Colorado Friday

DENVER — Colorado's next snowstorm is moving into the state late this week, likely bringing with it a few inches of snow in the metro and heavier snow in the mountains.

A cold front will move Thursday night into Friday after a few warm days along the Front Range. The front will bring some snow in the mountains heading into the weekend.

A stronger storm that was developing in the Pacific Northwest earlier in the week will move over Colorado heading into Friday and will stick around until Saturday morning.

Snow will move into the high mountain passes overnight Thursday into Friday, and much of the high country will wake up to new snow falling Friday morning. In town, the morning commute may see some flurries, with travel conditions likely dicier by the evening commute, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Denver7 will issue a Weather Action Day on Friday as roads may be snowy and icy, especially in the high country.

Hidalgo was forecasting more than five inches of snow in parts of the mountains, including the ski areas along I-70. As much as three-to-four inches could fall in Denver with higher totals along the Palmer Divide, Hidalgo said.

NOAA

The National Weather Service in Boulder said in its forecast discussion early Wednesday that there was still some uncertainty when it comes to snow totals with this storm system.

"Some details still need to be worked out, like the strength and duration of upslope and also the strength of this system," the discussion reads. "[It] still looks like the Denver Metro area, foothills, and mountains all see a round of snow. [The] question is, 'How much?'"

"At this time, [the projected snowfall amount] appears to be below Watch/Warning criteria."

A previous write-up by the NWS suggested Colorado's foothills could see upwards of a foot of snow.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

The snow will stop on Saturday, though some mountain snow showers will linger.

Sunday and Monday will have highs in the 40s.

Heading into the middle of the month, Colorado will have drier than average conditions with seasonal normal temps, Hidalgo said.