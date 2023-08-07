Severe thunderstorm watch in place from Denver to Kansas until 9 p.m. Monday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of eastern Colorado until 9 p.m. Monday as another round of storms moves into the state.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the main threats are frequent lightning, heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to two inches in size.

Severe storms are possible across Colorado’s plains, with the strongest storms expected north of the Greeley-Fort Morgan-Akron line in northeastern Colorado, as well as in Park County and along the Palmer Divide, according to the NWS forecast discussion.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/2y7ADdlAHq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 7, 2023

Tuesday brings a high likelihood of afternoon storms on the eastern plains as well, with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall again possible. The NWS forecast discussion on Monday said those storms could develop later in the afternoon, after 2-3 p.m., and could stick around into the night in far eastern Colorado.

The stormy forecast comes amid widespread severe weather nationwide. More than 30 million people in the Mid-Atlantic region were under a tornado watch Monday afternoon. More than 500 severe weather reports were filed nationwide over the weekend.

