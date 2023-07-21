Watch Now
NWS: Rare tornado confirmed on Pikes Peak, estimated at EF-1

Brad Carroll
A photo of uprooted trees on Pikes Peak, which was later determined to be the result of an EF-1 tornado.
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 19:02:35-04

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has confirmed a tornado as the cause of downed trees near the highway that leads to Pikes Peak summit on Thursday.

The NWS has preliminarily rated the tornado an EF-1 based on a damage survey completed Friday.

According to the Pikes Peak Twitter account, the tornado caused damage along a two-mile stretch of Pikes Peak Highway – between mile markers 5 and 8 – and crossed the highway in two different spots.

The account shared a brief video tour of some of the damage, which included uprooted and broken trees as well as snapped power lines.

Wind gusts in the tornado reached 108 mph and it touched down at more than 9,200 feet elevation, according to Meteorologist Alex O’Brien with Denver7’s sister station in Colorado Springs, KOAA.

Brad Carroll snapped a series of photos showing trees uprooted and scattered across the mountain face.

A photo of downed trees on Pikes Peak on July 20, 2023, caused by what was later estimated to be an EF-1 tornado.

Damage was spotted near Crystal Creek Reservoir in Teller County, near the El Paso County border.

Tornadoes are rare at elevation, and in Teller County specifically. Only six tornadoes were recorded in the county from 1950-2012, according to NWS data. Another occurred in 2015.

