Mountain Recovery Towing sees more than 500 calls on the Front Range this week due to 'unprecedented' storm

DENVER — Mountain Recovery Towing told Denver7 it has received more than 500 calls for service this week along the Front Range thanks to this "unprecedented" November storm.

Charlie Stubblefield has been with Mountain Recovery Towing for five years and said he's never seen anything like this.

"Normally, we work a Front Range storm, like a 48-hour cycle, every March every year. This year, in November, it's completely unprecedented," Stubblefield said. "We've never been up here in November... working a Front Range storm when there's chain law and this much snow."

Stubblefield said his team has been hard at work trying to help drivers who have fallen victim to the conditions.

"The past couple of days have been sleepless. We've been working really hard. It's been cold, wet snow we're dealing with. And I can't tell you how many hundreds of trucks we've pulled up the pass, how many passenger vehicles that we've helped out. It's just been crazy busy on the Front Range," he said.

Stubblefield points to drivers as the cause of many of their calls for service.

"People are following too closely to other vehicles. They're just watching that vehicle in front of them, instead of like three [or] four vehicles in front of them. They're going too fast for conditions, and that ends up in a situation where they're losing control of their vehicle," he said.

He said a lot of vehicles are also not prepared for this strong of a snowstorm.

"You really need to have winter tires. Sometimes all-weather [tires] don't even cut it in these conditions. This is a tough snow to operate in," Stubblefield said.

The already poor conditions are expected to worsen Friday night into Saturday morning. The towing expert said people should stay home if they can.

"These roads are gonna glaze over. There's gonna be black ice. It's gonna snow on top of that black ice. It's just gonna be a really slippery, wet mess for a while here. These road conditions are going to be dangerous," Stubblefield said.

If you do have to be on the road, Stubblefield urged drivers to take it slow and move over for first responders and tow trucks.

"Move over for us. Don't wait until the last minute. Anticipate that we're gonna be out there working on this side of the road. We want to go home to our families, too," he said.