More snow moves into the mountains, foothills Thursday night. What to expect in Denver.

According to the National Weather Service, 3-7 inches of snow are possible in the high country. Snow is also expected in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.
We are tracking another storm that will bring more rain and snow Thursday night. We will mostly receive rain here in Denver- but the foothills and Palmer Divide could see between 3-6" of snow.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 26, 2023
DENVER — Another cold front is expected to move through Colorado Thursday into Friday morning, with the forecast calling for snow in the mountains, the foothills and the Palmer Divide.

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion, a cold front will drop south Thursday evening. Behind it, 3-7 inches of snow could fall in the mountains between Thursday evening and late Friday morning.

The foothills and Palmer Divide could see “a trace to a few inches” of snow over that time, depending on the strength of the cold front.

Precipitation in the metro will primarily come in the form of rain, though a trace of snow is possible.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies early Thursday ahead of the storm.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures and gusty winds can be expected Friday before highs jump back up to the 60s and 70s in town this weekend.

While snow totals from the spring storm that blew through Colorado Tuesday into Wednesday fell short of the forecast in some areas, parts of the foothills still saw 7-10 inches.

In southwest Colorado, Ouray saw more than a foot of snow.

