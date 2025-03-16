Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Mid-week snow storm to help boost Colorado's snowpack | Denver7 Weather

With the next round of winter storms expected in the middle of the week, Denver7 takes a look at Colorado's snowpack.
USDA snowpack as of 3-15-25
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — With the next round of winter storms expected in the middle of the week, Denver7 takes a look at Colorado's snowpack.

Colorado ski resorts enjoyed some fresh powder this weekend, including eight inches in Steamboat Springs and Winter Park, six inches near Snowmass and Vail, and two to four inches for a majority of the high country.

Looking at the statewide snowpack, Colorado is sitting at 90% of the median. Our northern and central mountains are nearing 100% average in terms of what we usually see this time of year.

USDA snowpack as of 3-15-25

We could definitely use some more snow further down south, where we are dealing with abnormally dry conditions.

Looking at the Denver7 Drought Monitor, northern Colorado into Cheyenne is still under extreme drought. However, there is some good news!

Drought monitor 3-16-25

Some wet weather is set to impact the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

This next front comes in with a vengeance. We're expecting snow to pile up in the high country. A potential eight to 10 inches of fresh powder is set to fall on portions of the central and southern mountains, which should help bump up the snowpack across the state.

Looking ahead at our 30-day outlook in terms of precipitation, we can expect near normal to slightly drier than average conditions, meaning any bit of moisture is appreciated here.

30 day outlook 3-16-25

For the latest weather conditions, watch the Denver7 Weather live stream below.

Denver7 Weather

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team