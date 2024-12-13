Lisa Hidalgo, Denver’s longest-running morning forecaster, named Denver7 chief meteorologist

Lisa Hidalgo, the longest-running morning weather forecaster in the Denver market, has officially been named Denver7’s chief meteorologist.

Hidalgo, a native of Colorado, has been with the station since 2006. Her assumption of the chief meteorologist title comes after Mike Nelson’s retirement Thursday.

“Lisa Hidalgo is a go-to for weather in Denver and beyond,” Denver7 Senior News Director Megan Jurgemeyer said. “While people trust Lisa’s forecasts to help them plan their day, that’s not the only reason they tune in. Lisa is just plain fun to watch. She has seemingly unending energy, she’s naturally clever and she’s easy to relate to. When Mike Nelson announced his retirement, Lisa was a natural choice to take on the job of chief meteorologist.”

Lisa will remain on Denver7’s morning news team, which is on air from 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on Denver7 and 7-9 a.m. on Local3.

“We couldn’t imagine moving her off the morning show,” Jurgemeyer said. “Jayson [Luber] would miss her too much. And how could we start our days without her?”

Lisa graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and earned her meteorology degree from Mississippi State University. Before joining the Denver7 team, she worked in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs and Las Vegas.

In addition to her forecasting credentials, though, is Lisa’s involvement in the community. She’s heavily involved in Denver7’s partnership with Special Olympics Colorado, often emceeing events like the Special Olympics of Colorado Plane Pull, the Polar Plunge and more.

Lisa also leads the Denver7 Book Club, for which she selects a book each month and invites readers to join in on the fun. Tattered Cover bookstore locations offer the selected books at a discount when you mention the Denver7 Book Club.